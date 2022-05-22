ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

STARS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN FORMER BRUIN TO BE THEIR NEXT HEAD COACH

markerzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Saturday's 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Jeff Marek revealed that former NHLer Marc Savard is on the radar of the Dallas Stars for their head coaching vacancy. "One person to keep in mind here as they begin their coaching search, and Jim Nill...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NY Rangers could be looking for a new Wolf Pack GM

The NY Rangers could be looking for another GM for the Wolf Pack just one year after hiring Ryan Martin. Per Elliotte Friedman, Martin interviewed for the vacant Anaheim Ducks job and is in the mix for the San Jose Sharks opening. “He’s a guy that not a lot of...
NHL
markerzone.com

HEAD COACHING FREE AGENT JOHN TORTORELLA LINKED TO AT LEAST ONE NHL TEAM

Torts is one of the NHL's best active coaches despite not being employed by a team. The term 'active' is used because he is very much so even though he's currently an analyst for ESPN. He's said publicly he still wants to coach, and he's said it multiple times. With several NHL clubs in need of a head coach, Tortorella has to be near the top of the list with the likes of Barry Trotz, Claude Julien & to a lesser extent Pete Deboer.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
New Boston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Agrees With A Fan On Twitter Who Suggested That A Healthy Grizzlies Team Would've Won The Championship

The Memphis Grizzlies took the next step this season, along with their young star, Ja Morant. Morant won the Most Improved Player award after the giant step he took into superstardom during the regular season. Memphis finished 2nd in the Western Conference in terms of record and won a series against the Minnesota Timberwolves too, before succumbing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Why Draymond decided to help Luka up after Game 3 fall

Draymond Green wants you to know he’s a good guy. That much was clear as the Warriors power forward displayed some good old-fashioned sportsmanship during his team’s 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday. Even though Green is well...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Nill
Person
Marc Savard
Person
Jeff Marek
The Spun

Former New York Giants Star Lands First Coaching Job

Former New York Giants offensive lineman David Diehl is officially breaking into the coaching world. Diehl, who has worked in broadcasting since retiring from the NFL after the 2013 season, announced on Monday that he is joining the staff at the University of Memphis. "My Football Journey Continues & I...
NFL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Bruins on Bruins robbery at IIHF World Championships

Czechia got the best of the United States in a preliminary round matchup at the IIHF World Championships on Tuesday, but the Americans at least had the upper hand in a battle involving members of the Boston Bruins. Eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman are...
NHL
markerzone.com

VIDEO SURFACES SHOWING CALGARY FLAMES TARGETING LEON DRAISAITL'S INJURED ANKLE

Although the team hasn't confirmed it, there have been numerous credible sources who have claimed Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl is currently playing through a high-ankle sprain. He apparently sustained the injury in Game 6 vs. LA. It makes his performance thus far all the more valiant. Video surfaced of a clip...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruin#Sportsnet#Nhler Marc Savard#The St Louis Blues#The Windsor Spitfires#Ohl#Chl#The Dallas Stars#The New York Rangers
FOX Sports

Kadri leads way, Avs nearing 1st conference final since '02

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri. “Hey, I’ve got to rub it in,” the Colorado Avalanche forward said afterward. By far the best player on the ice in Game 4, Kadri was fueled by disturbing threats he received that led. Kadri became the first Avalanche player to record...
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Red Sox sport Celtics jerseys after walk-off win

BOSTON -- With five straight victories and wins in nine of their last 12 games, the Red Sox finally have something to feel good about. They decided on Sunday to spread those good vibes with the Boston Celtics.On their way out of Fenway Park following their walk-off win to complete a four-game sweep of the Mariners, the Celtics were decked out -- in head to toe, in some cases -- in Boston Celtics gear.Franchy Cordero, who hit the walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, was representing Marcus Smart, as was Trevor Story. Smart took notice of both players wearing his jersey and shared his appreciation on Twitter:Tanner Houck wore the full uniform, shorts and all, to represent Jayson Tatum, a jersey which was a popular choice among Red Sox players:The Celtics will host the Miami Heat in Game 4 in Boston on Monday night, looking to even the series at two games apiece. The Red Sox will be in Chicago, but they made sure to lend their support before heading out of town.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

NHL statement on Texas school shooting

The NHL condemns the violence that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. We mourn with the families of those whose lives were taken in this horrific tragedy. We share their sorrow and stand with the people of Uvalde and Robb Elementary School in the difficult months ahead. playoffs. Oilers show...
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Red Wings: Predicting Moritz Seider’s Future Based on Rookie Season

Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider had a remarkable rookie season this year, quickly cementing himself as the top defender on a young team. He earned top-pairing minutes as well as consistent time on the power play and penalty kill, all while playing above-average defence for such a young defenceman. Seider scored an impressive 21 power-play points this season even though the Red Wings had an atrocious year on the man advantage, only converting on 16.3% of their opportunities.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

3 Keys: Hurricanes at Rangers, Game 4 of Eastern Second Round

Carolina looking for road success; New York must be better on face-offs to even series. The New York Rangers have an opportunity to come back from being two games down for the second time in as many rounds when they play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
NHL
NHL

Flames-Oilers potential Game 6 set for 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday

NEW YORK - - The National Hockey League today announced the start time of the potential Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 28, in Edmonton (if necessary). The game would be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada and on ESPN in the U.S.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s Game 4 Victory Over Blues

The St. Louis Blues were too concerned about getting hits on Nazem Kadri. The Colorado Avalanche center was too concerned with winning a hockey game. The Avalanche scored four goals in a span of 4:53 – including three on three consecutive shots – in the second period, lifting them to a 6-3 victory over the Blues on Monday. Kadri had two goals in that burst and finished with his first career playoff hat trick. The win gave the Avs a 3-1 lead in the series.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy