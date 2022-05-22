ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old seriously injured in Greenfield hit-and-run

By Sarah McGrew
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Greenfield Police said they are investigating after a 16-year-old was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night.

The incident happened near Loomis and Edgerton around 10:30 p.m. According to family members, the teen injured is Trevor Le-Morrison.

Officials said he has serious injuries and they are seeking unknown suspects.

Trevor's mom, Oanh Le, said her son was hanging out with friends when he was hit in the middle of the street.

"He was just laying there and the car drove off with no care in the world, that my son was just laying there. Everybody just don't realize the way we're driving in the streets these days. You just don't know who's coming from what direction," Le said.

She said he's being treated at Children's Wisconsin and has several broken bones and internal injuries. He's been unconscious since the incident.

Le said her son is a junior at Greenfield High School and a captain of the school's soccer team.

"Let's just pray that he comes back fully recovered, he's gonna come back as a better soccer player for his team," Le said.

She hopes other kids and the entire community use this incident as a warning of what can happen if you're not being careful.

"Be careful, don't stay out too late. Yeah it's a game, but you gotta be careful in these streets. Drivers be careful. Left to right, watch your surroundings. We don't wish this on nobody," Le said.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with Trevor's medical expenses. To donate, click here.

stuck in Milwaukee
3d ago

I believe when somebody does a Hit and run and somebody dies because of it that should be considered murder because they could have helped that person and got medical attention right away if the person doesn't die and they're in a hit and run the person that did it should be brought up on charges of attempted murder because they left them laying there and he could have died people don't realize the critical attention someone needs after a hit and run all they're doing is being selfish and worried about not getting in any trouble but they end up getting in more trouble when they get caught

