16-year-old seriously injured in Greenfield hit-and-run

Greenfield Police said they are investigating after a 16-year-old was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night.

The incident happened near Loomis and Edgerton around 10:30 p.m. According to family members, the teen injured is Trevor Le-Morrison.

Officials said he has serious injuries and they are seeking unknown suspects.

Trevor's mom, Oanh Le, said her son was hanging out with friends when he was hit in the middle of the street.

"He was just laying there and the car drove off with no care in the world, that my son was just laying there. Everybody just don't realize the way we're driving in the streets these days. You just don't know who's coming from what direction," Le said.

She said he's being treated at Children's Wisconsin and has several broken bones and internal injuries. He's been unconscious since the incident.

Le said her son is a junior at Greenfield High School and a captain of the school's soccer team.

"Let's just pray that he comes back fully recovered, he's gonna come back as a better soccer player for his team," Le said.

She hopes other kids and the entire community use this incident as a warning of what can happen if you're not being careful.

"Be careful, don't stay out too late. Yeah it's a game, but you gotta be careful in these streets. Drivers be careful. Left to right, watch your surroundings. We don't wish this on nobody," Le said.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with Trevor's medical expenses.

