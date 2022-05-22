ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, OH

Sylvia Poast-Noblet-Rankin

By Crawford County Now Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylvia Poast-Noblet-Rankin passed away May 19, 2022 at Countryview Nursing home in Sunbury, Ohio. She was born to Robert Herman Poast and Grace (Baird) Poast near Iberia, Ohio on May 24, 1925. Since both of her parents died while she was still a child, she and her three sisters were raised...

Craig Alan Tuttle

Craig Alan Tuttle, 54 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday May 22, 2022 at home following a very brief illness, his death was unexpected. Craig was born November 27, 1967 in Bucyrus to Dave and Sandy (Perdue) Tuttle of Bucyrus, wife Shelli (Turner) Tuttle, children Brett (Rachael) Tuttle of Uniontown and Allyson (Marcus) Pullano of Castalia, grandchildren Grayson, Jovi, Peyton, and Preston, step children Elisha Pollard of Bucyrus, Steven (Brittany Hunt) Pollard of Bucyrus, and Mikinzee Pollard of Bucyrus, step grandchildren Quinton, Langston, Addilyn, Emmalyn, Blake, and Ainslee, brother Ritchie (Buffy) Tuttle of Chatfield, sister Tracy (Aaron) Daniel of Sycamore, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by granddaughter Quinn.
BUCYRUS, OH
Tammy Sue Baker Heacock

Tammy Sue Baker Heacock, 64 of Marion passed away on Saturday May 21, 2022 at home. Tammy was born March 16, 1958 in Bucyrus to the late Lloyd Blackford and Barbara (Young) Blackford of Bucyrus. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by brother Al Baker, grandson Shayne Myers, grandparents Ralph and Marie Young and Ralph and Miriam Blackford.
BUCYRUS, OH
Andrew Motter to step in for Gernert

BUCYRUS—While interim Law Director Brian Gernert is recovering, it appears that Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser has entered into a contract with former law director Andrew Motter. According to the document, Motter will provide legal services as needed for a billing rate of $200.00 per hour. While the contract has...
BUCYRUS, OH
Marion Troopers investigating two separate fatal crashes

MARION—Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on May 24, 2022, at approximately 1:28 PM on County Road 108 in Marion County. The crash involved a 1986 Chevrolet El Camino, driven by James Howell, age 80, of Marion, Ohio. Mr. Howell was traveling westbound on County Road 108. His vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree.
MARION, OH
State Route 598 Update

GALION—Work continues on the State Route 598 widening project, from the Carter Drive intersection to Brandt Rd. Beginning this week, crews will be setting a concrete barrier wall for a traffic pattern shift at the end of this week. Crews will then begin work on the east side of the road, while traffic is maintained on the west side. There will be one 11’ lane in each direction maintained at all times. Traffic on Brandt Rd., at the intersection with SR 598, will be maintained on the north side of the roadway.
GALION, OH
Two dead after fiery crash

MANSFIELD—The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-71 southbound near milepost 174, Mifflin Township, at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday night. The caller stated the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car, and the car was on fire. The...
MANSFIELD, OH
Galion High School Robotics team enjoys success

GALION—The Galion High School Robotics team has enjoyed great success during the 2021-2022 school year, including its first-ever invite to the World Competition in Dallas, TX. The GHS Robotics Flagship team, “Got a Screw Loose”, won two tournaments, two skills competitions, and qualified for the State Robotics competition for...
GALION, OH
Crawford County Public Health received national accreditation

BUCYRUS—Crawford County Public Health announced it has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). Established in 2007, PHAB is the nonprofit organization that administers the national accreditation program, which aims to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Fourth inning brings Colonel Crawford season to an end

NEW RIEGEL — Colonel Crawford had a memorable season, winning a share of the Northern 10 Athletic Conference title and making it to the Division III district finals here Saturday. However, one bad inning ended the illustrious season for the Lady Eagles. A 3-1 loss to Margaretta came largely...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH

