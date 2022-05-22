Sylvia Poast-Noblet-Rankin

Craig Alan Tuttle, 54 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday May 22, 2022 at home following a very brief illness, his death was unexpected. Craig was born November 27, 1967 in Bucyrus to Dave and Sandy (Perdue) Tuttle of Bucyrus, wife Shelli (Turner) Tuttle, children Brett (Rachael) Tuttle of Uniontown and Allyson (Marcus) Pullano of Castalia, grandchildren Grayson, Jovi, Peyton, and Preston, step children Elisha Pollard of Bucyrus, Steven (Brittany Hunt) Pollard of Bucyrus, and Mikinzee Pollard of Bucyrus, step grandchildren Quinton, Langston, Addilyn, Emmalyn, Blake, and Ainslee, brother Ritchie (Buffy) Tuttle of Chatfield, sister Tracy (Aaron) Daniel of Sycamore, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by granddaughter Quinn.
