Sylvia Poast-Noblet-Rankin

GALION—Work continues on the State Route 598 widening project, from the Carter Drive intersection to Brandt Rd. Beginning this week, crews will be setting a concrete barrier wall for a traffic pattern shift at the end of this week. Crews will then begin work on the east side of the road, while traffic is maintained on the west side. There will be one 11’ lane in each direction maintained at all times. Traffic on Brandt Rd., at the intersection with SR 598, will be maintained on the north side of the roadway.

GALION, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO