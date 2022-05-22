Trouble at Carson Beach on Saturday Night

UPDATE:

The MA State Police have released the following statement re: incidents at Carson Beach and Revere Beach

Last night, our members responded to multiple calls for fights, disorderly and unruly behavior, fireworks, and underage drinking among other issues at both Carson Beach in Boston and Revere Beach. When our Troopers arrived, they were met with violence, disrespect, and criminal behavior. Scenarios like these are difficult to handle, but especially so with a Department that has critically low staffing levels.

On Revere Beach, a total of seven people ranging from juvenile to 61 years old were arrested on various charges. Some of these charges included OUI, disorderly conduct and domestic violence.

On Carson Beach in Boston, our members with the help of Boston, Transit, and UMass Police faced a similar situation. Thousands of beach goers refused to disperse after countless fights broke out. The unruly crowd became a major safety concern. Our Troopers were confronted with a large crowd, some of whom attacked the responding Troopers while they were effecting arrests. One member had his cover set on fire while trying to preform an arrest.

A total of five people were charged in relation to the incidents at Carson Beach. Again, this included juveniles as well as adults with charges of assault and battery on a police officer, interfering with the police, and resisting arrest.

Going to the beach with family, friends and loved ones is a longtime treasured New England tradition. Everyone should be able to enjoy the beautiful weather and beachfront at DCR properties the Commonwealth has to offer.

It is disheartening that a group of individuals have created such an unsafe environment that families, and other communities members are not able to partake at the beach without fear of violence.

The Association would like to thank all of our members who responded yesterday as well as our law enforcement partners who helped bring a chaotic situation to an end safely.

Message to the Public: We will not let the safety of our community be jeopardized. These actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated

Original Post:

Over a thousand people gathered at Carson Beach on Saturday night. When the group began to get “unruly,” State Troopers and Boston police officers attempted to disperse the crowd and ended up arresting five people – including two juveniles. Evidently there was also trouble at Revere Beach too. State troopers plan on being out in full force on Sunday all day into the night.

See State Police Report Below.

Via MA State Police

UPDATE ON ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY AT REVERE BEACH AND CARSON BEACH

As of 9 PM Saturday Massachusetts State Police Troop A patrols and specialized units and Revere Police have dispersed the large crowds at Revere Beach in accordance with the 8:30 PM closing time. Troopers made a total of 7 arrests, broken down as follows:

Juvenile male, charged with assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct;

Juvenile male, charged with unlawful possession of a knife;

Juvenile male, charged with affray, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest;

Juvenile male, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest;

Male, 52, charged with domestic assault;

Male, 61, charged with procuring alcohol for a minor; and

Female, 27, charged with operating under the influence of drugs.

Meanwhile, on Carson Beach in South Boston, MSP Troop H and specialized units and Boston Police have been undertaking enforcement, crowd control, and traffic control duties with what is estimated to have been a crowd of several thousand people over the course of the evening. Many visitors to the beach engaged in unruly behavior and disorderly conduct. As of 9 PM Troopers had made at least two arrests and the crowd had dispersed significantly.

