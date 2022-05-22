ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Resilient Miami continues to thrive against adversity

By Naveen Ganglani
Hot Hot Hoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat have fared well against adversity all season regardless of their predicament. Their latest triumph in the face of difficult challenges has placed them two wins away from making the NBA Finals for the second time in three years – a noteworthy accomplishment for a franchise which was widely...

www.hothothoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler gets brutally honest on knee injury after 6-point performance in Game 4 vs. Celtics

Without a doubt, Jimmy Butler has been the most important guy for the Miami Heat since the playoffs started weeks ago. Since that time, the two-way player has been instrumental in his squad’s effort to eliminate the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. But while his performance has garnered a lot of hype around the NBA, his body has been showing signs of wear and tear, especially after a horrible Game 4 performance against the Boston Celtics.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson has suggestion for Lakers with Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is not exactly known for his hard-hitting analysis, and that continued this week with his latest take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The retired Lakers great Johnson spoke in an interview with David Aldridge of The Athletic and offered a suggestion for how the Lakers might be able to fix the Russell Westbrook situation. Johnson said that the Lakers needed to bring in the right coach and suggested they take Westbrook out for dinner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat’s Current Players' Status For The 2022-23 Season: Jimmy Butler And Bam Adebayo Will Lead The Team Next Season, Victor Oladipo Is A Free Agent

The Miami Heat finished the regular season with a 53-29 record, outdueling the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers for the first seed in the Eastern Conference as nearly every fan and expert alike yawned, assuming they had no chance of actually making the Finals. Then the Heat dispatched the Hawks with ease in the First Round as fans and experts alike yawned again. Because who cares? It was only the no-defense Hawks. Then the Heat harassed the 76ers into submission in the Second Round, as fans and experts alike didn’t exactly yawn but still didn’t give them much credit, instead of blaming Joel Embiid’s broken face and James Harden’s choke job for Philly’s demise. Now, the Heat are leading the Celtics 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, and if you scan the hottest NBA message boards, most folks admit the Heat could find their way to the Finals, but nobody thinks they’ll beat the Warriors and hang a banner in South Beach.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Jalen Brown
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Erik Spoelstra
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes Prediction For Celtics-Heat Game 5

"Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless is banking on the Miami Heat bouncing back in a big way in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. On Tuesday morning's show, Bayless laid out what he expects to see from Erik Spoelstra and Co. as the series returns to South Beach. "Miami will...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Miami Heat#The Boston Celtics

Comments / 0

Community Policy