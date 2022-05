Jose Trevino hit a walkoff single in the 11th inning to drive in Isiah Kiner-Falefa and hand New York a walkoff win Tuesday. Trevino's 3rd inning home run was his 2nd of the year in just 65 at-bats as Kyle Higashioka's backup. Trevino was another trade acquisition from late in the offseason and came from Texas after New York traded away then-primary catcher Gary Sanchez to Minnesota. Trevino has appeared in 27 of New York's 43 games this season but other than spot starts in DFS lineups, Trevino is one of those players that carries far more real value to his team than relevance to fantasy managers.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO