10-year-old boy hospitalized; at least 5 people shot overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Wednesday identified a man killed in a triple shooting in East Baltimore over the weekend. Kyle Knox, 39, was identified as the man slain in the shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy and another man to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. The shooting unfolded about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found three people shot. All three were taken to local hospitals, but Knox did not survive. The conditions of the other two shooting victims was not immediately clear Wednesday morning. No information about a possible suspect or motive in the case has been released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO