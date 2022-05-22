ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

10-year-old boy hospitalized; at least 5 people shot overnight

By Nia Fitzhugh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were shot overnight in Baltimore City, including a child and teenager. According to police, just before 12:15 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a shot spotter alert in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue. Once on...

Marcus
3d ago

Did anyone ask why the mayor put out a 5 year crime plan at the beginning of his 4 years in office.So the uneducated can re-elect to complete his 5 year plan and then do you know what he will do again?He will come up with another 5 year plan.Wake up people he doesn’t have a clue

16-year-old boy shot in Southeast Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday in Southeast Baltimore's Graceland Park section, city police said. Officers were called to the 6200 block of O'Donnell Street after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers were not able to find a shooting victim. However, sometime later, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 39, Identified As Victim Slain In East Baltimore Triple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Wednesday identified a man killed in a triple shooting in East Baltimore over the weekend. Kyle Knox, 39, was identified as the man slain in the shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy and another man to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. The shooting unfolded about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found three people shot. All three were taken to local hospitals, but Knox did not survive. The conditions of the other two shooting victims was not immediately clear Wednesday morning. No information about a possible suspect or motive in the case has been released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Triple Baltimore Shooting

The man killed in a Baltimore shooting over the weekend has been identified, authorities say. Kyle Knox, 39, died in the incident on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, May 22, police said Wednesday, May 25. Knox, a 38-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 38, Wounded In Southwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man was injured early Tuesday in a shooting in southwest Baltimore, authorities said. Officers were on patrol about 1:39 a.m. when they were called to a local hospital after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. Police said the victim, identified only as a 38-year-old man, was treated for an injury that is not considered life-threatening. The victim told police he was near Wilkens and Monroe Street when he heard gunfire, saying he didn’t realize he was shot until he got a half-mile away. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Find Missing Teen Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have found a missing boy who was last seen in the Dundalk area, according to authorities. Jonah Hunt, 14, was wearing a white hooded shirt with the word Vans printed on it, a black shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and Adidas shoes when he went missing, police said.  Baltimore County police announced around 10:20 p.m. that they had found him. #UPDATE: Jonah Hunt has been located. Thank you for sharing. RT @BaltCoPolice: #CriticalMissing 14-year-old Jonah Hunt (5’6 130lb) last seen in the Dundalk area wearing white hooded shirt w/ Vans printed on it, black shirt, dark blue sweat pants Adidas shoes neon yellow backpack. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 25, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Firefighters Ask For Help Fighting Fire In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters are trying to extinguish a house fire in South Baltimore, according to the local firefighters union. The fire started in the 2200 block of Cedley Street in Baltimore’s Westport neighborhood on Tuesday, union officials said in a social media post. Firefighters have asked for additional assistance with battling the flames, according to authorities. 🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE🔥2200 blk Cedley St 21230#Westport @Westport21230@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from the rear of a 2 story row home. Additional units have been requested.@RichLangford734 @officers964 @PrezFannon964 @lrhesq pic.twitter.com/EGtjSCUORM — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 25, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

15-Year-Old In Critical Condition, 2 Other Teens Injured In Triple Shooting Outside Simon Gratz High School: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenage siblings were shot and another teen grazed just as a North Philadelphia high school was being dismissed in the city’s Nicetown section. All are students at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter. Mastery Charter School sent out a statement Monday saying that all three of its schools were immediately put on lockdown after the shooting. People nearby are afraid that this is just the start of what’s to come. A mother shook her head as she pushed a stroller past a crime scene just steps away from a school. “It’s just really sad that this is happening in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox5dc.com

Special police officer shot and killed in Southeast

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - D.C. Police are searching for the gunmen who they say is responsible for murdering an on-duty special police officer from Prince George’s county. Shawn Minor’s brother, Antoine Minor, describes him as a fun-loving and protective man who leaves behind three kids. He says it’s...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
phl17.com

Man shot on Diamond street, pronounced dead at Temple Hospital

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A unidentified man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Sunday early morning. The incident happened on the 2100 block West Diamond Street just after 4:00 am. According to police, an unknown man in his 30’s was shot once in the chest. Medics rushed the man to Temple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Vacant rowhome catches fire in Westport, Baltimore firefighters say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A vacant rowhome caught fire Tuesday night in South Baltimore's Westport section, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. The fire started around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cedley Street. Blair Adams, a spokeswoman for the fire department, said no one was hurt in the fire.
BALTIMORE, MD

