10-year-old boy hospitalized; at least 5 people shot overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have found a missing boy who was last seen in the Dundalk area, according to authorities.
Jonah Hunt, 14, was wearing a white hooded shirt with the word Vans printed on it, a black shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and Adidas shoes when he went missing, police said.
Baltimore County police announced around 10:20 p.m. that they had found him.
#UPDATE: Jonah Hunt has been located. Thank you for sharing. RT @BaltCoPolice: #CriticalMissing 14-year-old Jonah Hunt (5’6 130lb) last seen in the Dundalk area wearing white hooded shirt w/ Vans printed on it, black shirt, dark blue sweat pants Adidas shoes neon yellow backpack.
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 25, 2022
