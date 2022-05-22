Hutchinson Teenager Killed in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman is reunited with her dog after her vehicle was stolen in Minneapolis earlier this week while the pet was inside. The dog’s owner, Emily Moe, posted Saturday on Facebook saying that Lolo was found safe in West St. Paul. She wrote that on Friday a woman in West St. Paul used her own dog to attract the 2-year-old Lolo and get her under control. (credit: Emily Moe) Moe says that while Lolo has had a difficult couple of days, she’s going to be “just fine.” She thanked the public for their support and urged people not to leave pets unattended in cars. Moe’s vehicle, a black Honda CR-V, was stolen Tuesday in downtown Minneapolis, outside an apartment complex near Gold Medal Park.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO