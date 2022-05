Ohio State and Notre Dame will have one of the more anticipated games of the 2022 season, and ticket prices are reflecting the interest. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC on Sept. 3 in The Horseshoe. To help promote the game, ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in Columbus to preview the colossal showdown between two blueblood programs. The Buckeyes are a 14.5-point favorite in the game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO