New York City, NY

New York City Honors The 50th Birthday Of The Notorious B.I.G.

By Kim SoMajor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiggie’s golden anniversary was this past Saturday. The Notorious B.I.G., who would have turned 50-years-old on May 21, received a number of tributes in New York City. On Friday, there was a ceremony in partnership...

Welcome2TheBronx

Iconic Parkchester statues continue to disappear

Four years ago, Sharon Pandolfo-Perez, who runs The Parkchester Project, reached out to Welcome2TheBronx to inform us about something disturbing: The iconic terracotta statues that adorn the 171 buildings spread across 129 acres in one of the most well-known planned communities in not just The Bronx but New York City were disappearing.
BRONX, NY
T’yanna Wallace Celebrates Biggie’s B.I.G. 50 Bringing Juicy Pizza To Brooklyn

The Notorious B.I.G.’s B.I.G. 5Oth Birthday was celebrated this weekend by all. The icon’s daughter T’yanna Wallace brought her own pizza to the party, by hosting a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, bringing the flavors of her once “Juicy Pizza” restaurant in Los Angeles, CA, with co-owner, Tyra Myricks (daughter of Jam Master Jay) to her dad’s borough of Brooklyn, NY. On May 21st, 2022, guests stood on line at Lilly’s Pizza Bar (located Downtown Brooklyn), waiting to grab a slice. The limited menu offered a small 12” personal pan pizza providing 3 flavors off of the original menu, Fried Lobster, Jerk Chicken and Oxtail. As the sounds of Biggie filled the room guests mingled, ate, drank and enjoyed the vibes. T’yanna + Tyra celebrated with fans and other influential guests including her brother C.J., Lil Cease, Protect Yo Heart creator + celebrity artist Uncutt Art, entrepreneur and make up mogul Dollhouse Pretty (Chyna), Love + Hip Hop Socialite Paris Phillips amongst others. With over 200 attendees, the Juicy Pizza pop-up shop was a hit. Keep an eye out, Juicy Pizza may be coming to a city near you. When asked if we’ll be seeing more of Juicy Pizza, co-owner Tyra Myricks answered, “Absolutely.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Lil Kim, Junior M.A.F.I.A., Fat Joe, And More Celebrate Biggie’s 50th Birthday In NYC

The rainy weather didn’t keep Brooklyn and the rest of the New York from showing up and showing out for the exclusive, black-tie Notorious B.I.G. 50th Birthday Gala. Last weekend, the city’s biggest influencers and tastemakers were all on hand the bring in what would’ve been Biggie’s 50th born day(May 21). Sponsored by Pepsi and put on by the Christopher Wallace Estate, Manhattan’s Guastavino’s was the locale of the prestigious bday bash for the game’s most celebrated emcee, which drew celebs from all facets of urban entertainment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City doesn’t deserve NYPD, the finest police in the world

New York City is served by the finest police department in the world – a department it hardly deserves. Back during the early 1990’s, as the beleaguered city was reeling from decades’ worth of criminal siege, the New York City Police Department systematically disassembled the myth that crime and disorder were endemic. Block by block, cops wrested back control, and in 2013, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg proudly proclaimed New York America’s “safest big city.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Public Beaches Open for Summer This Saturday — And 4 Boroughs Get a Party First

With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching many are ready to welcome the unofficial start of summer by heading to the beach. New York City runs 14 miles of sand across more than a half-dozen public beaches: Coney Island and Manhattan beaches in Brooklyn; Midland, Cedar Grove, Wolfe's Pond and South beaches on Staten Island; Orchard Beach in the Bronx; and Rockaway Beach in Queens. All of them will officially open this Saturday with lifeguards on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 12.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynews13.com

New York nightlife bouncing back despite COVID

As COVID-19 mandates have dropped, the city's nightlife scene may be turning around. Business owners say they’re seeing more customers and higher-than-normal check averages per night from patrons, despite the fact that the city's COVID-19 alert level has risen from medium to high, with health officials recommending people wear masks indoors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Take 5 lottery tickets worth $18,000 sold in Bronx, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lucky lottery players in the Bronx and Manhattan won more than $18,000 each in the Monday Take 5 drawing, officials said. The tickets, each worth $18,499, were sold at NYC Smoke Shop & Grocery Corp at 809 Eighth Avenue in Manhattan and at Salam Deli Inc located at 939 Morris Park […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Stereogum

NYC Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th Birthday Today With Honorary Biggie Day, MetroCards, Empire State Building Lighting, & More

Today, New York City is going all-out to honor the Notorious B.I.G. on what would have been his 50th birthday. Mayor Eric Adams has formally announced today as Big Day and tonight the Empire State Building will be lit up red and white with a crown spinning in its mast designed to pay homage to Biggie’s instant-classic blockbuster debut album, Ready To Die. The Empire State Building is also hosting a ceremony today in partnership with Bad Boy, Atlantic, and Rhino Records and the Christopher Wallace Estate, featuring his mother, Violetta Wallace, as well as his children CJ and Tyanna plus Lil’ Cease, Lil Kim, and other friends and collaborators. Meanwhile the MTA is releasing Biggie-themed MetroCards at three Brooklyn subway stations near his childhood home: Lafayette Avenue, Clinton – Washington Ave., and Atlantic Ave. – Barclays Center. Amazon will also have a tribute art installation set up at the Clinton – Washington Ave. station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: New York said it canceled the history regents exam due to triggering material

Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where a brutal hurricane season awaits us. Here's what else is happening:. Affordable housing advocates (and most people trying to find a place to rent) are frustrated that five months into Mayor Eric Adams' tenure, he has no clear plan for providing more affordable units, and the office in his administration that would handle such a plan is severely understaffed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Van Life: Living Rent Free in New York City

In todays video we visit with Rob as he walks us through Van Alley in Brooklyn New York. The high rent prices in New York City have been forcing many to move into self converted DIY camper vans. There are many that come and go as they find alternative living spaces other than their van dwellings. This rent free living can also be difficult as the winter months come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

