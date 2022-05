The Falcons have had a purge of their roster during the past couple of years. The new regime has been forced to clean up a mess left behind by the past regime. A large portion of that has caused them to carry a ridiculous amount of dead cap—money charged to the team’s salary cap by players who are no longer on the roster. It is the worst feeling, as no one wants to pay for something they no longer have.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO