Mound, MN

Body found in a car’s trunk is identified by family members, mother in custody

By Ashley Jung
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUND, Minn. (KFGO) – Family members have identified the six-year-old boy whose body was found in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop in Mound. Eli Hart’s death is being investigated as a domestic...

