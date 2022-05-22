Body found in a car’s trunk is identified by family members, mother in custody

(Orono, MN) -- More information is expected to be released today about the investigation of a body found in a car trunk. The body of 6-year-old Eli Hart was found in the trunk of a car in Mound on Friday, according to Orono police. The body was found after an initial call of a car driving on its wheel rim with the back window smashed out, police say. The Orono Police Chief says the body was found after responding officers saw blood in the car while speaking with the female driver. Two people, including Eli's mother have been arrested relating to the investigation. Eli's parents had reportedly been involved in a custody dispute.

ORONO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO