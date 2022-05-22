ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Randall Jon Williams

By Crain Funeral Home
an17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandall Jon Williams of New Orleans, Louisiana passed away on October 30, 2021 at the age of 66. He was born on October 5, 1955 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Randy was the son of the late Henry Earl and Betty Jean...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

Linda Kathleen Gray

Linda Kathleen Gray passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the age of 55. She was born in Covington, LA on April 2, 1967 to the union of Bernice Reed and Felton Gray, Sr. Linda is survived by her twin sister, Marie C. Gray; sister, Marilyn R. Gray, both of Covington, LA; sister, Bernadette Gray Ashe (Robert), of Winterville, N.C.; brother, Hilton Gray Sr. (Cheryl), niece, Cherimeka Gray and nephew, Hilton Gray Jr., of Amite, LA, and her very special friend, Stephanie P. Woods of Kokomo, IN.
an17.com

LSU sophomore from Covington named 2022 Udall Scholar

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore Bridget Seghers has been named a 2022 Udall Scholar by the Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall Foundation. The Covington native was one of 55 students selected from a pool of 382 candidates, and the only scholar from Louisiana. A 20-member independent review committee selected this year’s group of Udall Scholars on the basis of commitment to careers in the environment, Tribal public policy, or Native health care; leadership potential; record of public service; and academic achievement.
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Shirley Jenkins Primes

A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Landmark Nursing Home in Hammond, LA. She was born January 20, 1942, in Roseland, LA and was 80 years of age. She worked as an insurance agent for Larry Reid Insurance for 15 years, then Schilling and Reid Insurance for 17 years and retired in 2007. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Amite. She is survived by her 2 sons, Christopher Primes and wife, Renee and Dawson Primes and wife, Betsy; grandchildren, Christopher and Allison Primes, Chris Mack, and Kyle and Caleb Primes; 2 great-grandchildren, Alex Primes and Chandler Neustrom; brother, Perry Jenkins. Preceded in death by her husband, William Primes; parents, George and Beatrice Jenkins; sister, Francine McCart; brother, Gerald Jenkins. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Mike Foster. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Cathy Purvis Freeman

Cathy Purvis Freeman, a native of Bogalusa, LA, and resident of Franklinton, LA, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Resthaven Living Center in Bogalusa, LA at the age of 71. Cathy is survived by her uncle, Robert Purvis, Sr. She is also survived by numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends.
FRANKLINTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Ohio State
City
Jefferson, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Obituaries
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Thibodaux, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
an17.com

Christopher A. McGee

Christopher A. McGee, 67, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022. Services will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, at Greater Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 1005 Lavanner Brown Dr., Hammond, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Jinette Diane Desjardins Lee

Jinette Diane Desjardins Lee passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Covington, LA. She was born on December 23, 1941, in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada to the late Elie P. Desjardins and Rita Gagnon Desjardins. Jinette was the beloved wife of the late Russell Lee for 62 years....
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

SLU to send nine to NCAA East Regional Qualifiers this week in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track and field team will send nine student-athletes to the 2022 NCAA East Regional Qualifiers Wednesday-Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana at the Robert C. Haugh Complex. On the men’s side, SLU’s Slavko Stevic, Eugene Omalla, Jamie Omalla, Agerian Jackson, Gerson Pozo and D.J....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
an17.com

Lawrence "Pap" Richard Russell

A resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 22, 1939 in Independence, LA and was 82 years of age. Pap was a member of the Tangipahoa Parish Home Builders Association. He is survived by his wife, Camille Phillips Russell; 1 daughter, Wanda Russell Breen (Jimmy); 2 sons, Rodney Russell (Margaret) and Larry Wade Russell (Theresa); 2 step-sons, Brandon Hammons (Tanya) and Hagen Hammons; 2 sisters, Dorothy Hulsey Mitic and Mary Jean Coates; 1 brother, Norwood Russell; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Aaron Russell and Annie Lucille Russell; granddaughter, Jenifer Wade Russell. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Monday, May 23, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. David Cutrer. Interment Bankston Cemetery, Independence, LA. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Breen, Jeremy Russell, Kelley Neal, Brandon Hammons, Hagen Hammons, and Brandon Rayburn. Honorary pallbearer will be Johnny Rayburn. The family would like to invite guests to a meal at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 202 Hwy 43, Independence, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin#Kamryn#Nicholls State University#The American Legion
an17.com

Jessie G. Ricard, Sr.

Jessie G. Ricard, Sr., 70, a resident of Monpelier, LA, passed away on May 17, 2022. Visitation 5 -8 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at Morgan Chapel AME Church, Montpelier, LA. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Morgan Chapel AME Church in Montpelier, LA. Interment Mt. Zion Greater Refuge Cemetery, Montpelier, LA.
MONTPELIER, LA
an17.com

Eldon Seaward “ES” Pierre

Eldon Seaward “ES” Pierre was called home to our Lord on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the age of 80. He was born in Folsom, LA on December 20, 1942 to Duncan Pierre and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Reid Pierre. ES is survived by his children, Michael Pierre...
FOLSOM, LA
an17.com

Charlee Diane Phillips Townsend

Charlee Diane Phillips Townsend, a resident of Slaughter, LA passed away Saturday May 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born November 6, 1943, and was 78 years of age. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Mike Townsend; one son, Rev. Dr. Michael McCarty Townsend; 2 daughters, Catherine Joyce Walter and Anne Townsend Longfellow and husband Tom. She is also survived by two grandsons, Lee and Weston Longfellow; three granddaughters, Laura, Hope and Kate Walter; and numerous cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. P.T. Phillips; grandparents, Charles Tate Phillips, Mrs. Lena Bridges Sims, and Mr. and Mrs. Claude H. Sims. She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. She was the Co-founder and operator of Mike's Red and White Grocery with her husband which they operated for 25 years. She raised and championed Old English Sheepdogs. She had the first Old English Sheepdog Champion in the state of Louisiana, Feliciana Magnolia Blossom. She was a member of the Fellowship Church in Zachary and a former member of the Bluff Creek United Methodist Church. She loved the Lord and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Visitation at Fellowship Church in Zachary on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 9:00AM until Services at 11:00AM. Interment in Pine Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery in the Sixth Ward, St. Helena Parish with a fellowship to follow. Services conducted by Pastor Scott Hornsby and Rev. Dr. Michael Townsend. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
SLAUGHTER, LA
an17.com

Lindsey Reeves

Lindsey, age 32, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Lindsey was uniquely her own person and had a passion for fashion and makeup. She was known for her distinctive style and always stood out in a crowd. Lindsey took great pride in being a mother and was most happy surrounded by her children. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and being with her family. Lindsey was exceptionally strong and truly a one of a kind. She left her family with many laughs and memories and will be deeply missed.
PONCHATOULA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
an17.com

Ernest “Rabbit” Rankin Young, Sr.

Ernest “Rabbit” Rankin Young, Sr., entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 19, 2022 surrounded by family. He was a Member of Hebron Baptist Church since he moved to Bush, LA. Rabbit retired after 48 years of working at Papermill in 2001 and was a long-term IBEW (International Brother Hood of Electrical Workers) Member. He was highly respected by his co-workers and they loved his cooking, especially his gumbo. Rabbit was known at work for his cooking not so much of his “working.” In his retirement his favorite thing to do was mowing his yard three times a week. Ernest served in the Army and he LOVED his country. He would help anyone who was willing to help themselves. His favorite place to be was on his camp on the river. Ernest loved fishing, his motorcycle and driving to Bogalusa four times a week just to drive his wife crazy! He always tried to make everyone laugh and smile, he did not want anyone to be sad. Ernest was a loving and proud grandfather, there is a few that feel they are his favorites…but ya’ll are partially right, he loved ya’ll the same and you were all his favorite. He will be missed by all who knew him.
BUSH, LA
an17.com

Kropog elected president of SLU Alumni Association Board of Directors

HAMMOND – Stephanie Stafford Kropog of Hammond has been elected president and chair of the 2022-23 board of directors for the Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association. A 1986 graduate of Southeastern with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, Kropog is the physician services director at North Oaks Health...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Joseph Ryan Milling

Joseph Ryan Milling born in Baton Rouge and a resident of Denham Springs passed away May 19, 2022 at the age of 33. Joseph was a 2006 graduate from Denham Springs High School. He was a former employee with the City of Denham Springs where he worked for 10 years. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing with his dog Molly. He is survived by his parents Collier and Cindy Milling, Sister; Jessica Milling, Grandparents; James and Ola Milling, Joyce Caraway, Frank Frazier and Donna Firmin, Uncles; Tony Frazier(Dana), Scott Frazier(Colleen), Jimmy Milling(Tracey), Berry Milling(Diane), and Aunt Wanda Marchiafava(Randy), as well as numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his Grandfather John Caraway. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will take place Monday May 23, 2022 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM with a funeral service at 12:00 PM conducted by Pastor Johnny Morgan, interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Pall bearers will be Aaron Milling, Adam Milling, Dustin McDaniel, Blake Hebert, Brett Frazier, Nick Miner, JJ Brent, Ryan Jackson, Matt Reeves, Ben Richard and Joe Rickard. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
an17.com

Denise Tisdale

Denise Tisdale, 87, of Bogalusa, LA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was a past member of The Young Married Sunday School Class, First Baptist Church member and extraordinary pianist and excellent seamstress. Denise was a member of Roogaroo and GG Carnival Group. She loved to travel all over the world.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Local News 5 24

More on the newly returned ROTC program at Southeastern, along with profiles of businesses in Livingston and Amite. It's our latest local newscast from AN17.com.
LIVINGSTON, LA
an17.com

Efferson named head baseball coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

HAMMOND---St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School is pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Efferson to head baseball coach. Coach Efferson brings with him a wealth of coaching experience at all levels. After completing his career at Southeastern Louisiana University, Coach Efferson spent three years as a pitcher in the Los Angeles Angels organization.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Ramona June Lefeaux Stewart

Mrs. Ramona June Lefeaux Stewart, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Mama June, as she was affectionately known, was born on October 15, 1933, in Maringouin, Louisiana. She married Johnny Stewart on August 27, 1949. Together they...
BOGALUSA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy