Water main break causes flooding in Dallas neighborhood

One person was hospitalized with major injuries, and another person had minor injuries, Tuesday afternoon after a major crash on I-35E in Lewisville. ABout 2:15 p.m., a yellow pickup was headed north on I-35E and lost control and spun out near the Business 121 flyover, striking the center retaining wall, according to a spokesman for the city of Lewisville. A tractor-trailer then struck the pickup. A passenger in the pickup was taken to a Denton hospital with major injuries, though the extent of his injuries are not known, as of Wednesday morning. The pickup driver had minor injuries, and the tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
