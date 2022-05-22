ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Water main break causes flooding in Dallas neighborhood

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities were first notified of the break...

www.wfaa.com

fox4news.com

Should I-345 in Dallas be torn down? TxDOT wants input

DALLAS - The Texas Department of Transportation wants to know if people want to keep or tear down a freeway on the edge of Downtown Dallas. The stretch of highway in the Deep Ellum area is only about a mile and a half long but more than 180,000 vehicles use it every day.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man hit and killed on I-35E in Northwest Dallas, officials say

DALLAS — A man died after he was struck by a vehicle along Interstate 35E in Northwest Dallas early Tuesday, police said. Deputies were sent to the scene, near Northwest Highway, around 1:15 a.m. When they got there, they saw Dallas police and fire crews blocking all southbound lanes of the highway.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 hospitalized after Tuesday’s major crash on I-35E in Lewisville

One person was hospitalized with major injuries, and another person had minor injuries, Tuesday afternoon after a major crash on I-35E in Lewisville. ABout 2:15 p.m., a yellow pickup was headed north on I-35E and lost control and spun out near the Business 121 flyover, striking the center retaining wall, according to a spokesman for the city of Lewisville. A tractor-trailer then struck the pickup. A passenger in the pickup was taken to a Denton hospital with major injuries, though the extent of his injuries are not known, as of Wednesday morning. The pickup driver had minor injuries, and the tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Pedestrian killed trying to run across Dallas highway

DALLAS - Sheriff’s deputies closed the Stemmons Freeway in northwest Dallas for several hours Tuesday morning after a person was hit and killed. It’s not clear why the still unidentified person was trying to run across the highway near Northwest Highway around 1 a.m. The pickup truck driver...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Victims in Dallas County wrong-way crash included teacher, 1 and 2-year-old children

Victims in Dallas wrong-way crash included teacher, 1 and 2-year-old children. Police investigating a deadly wrong-way collision on I-45 Sunday night are struggling to put together a clear timeline of when and where that driver got on the interstate. She and two young children in her minivan died on impact. The other driver, a teacher from Palestine, Texas, also died.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall police investigate fatal collision

ROCKWALL, TX (May 25, 2022) On Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 just after 5:00pm, officers with the Rockwall Police Department responded to reports of a major accident on State Highway 276 just east of Rochelle Road. Deputies from the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene first and quickly learned that one driver was deceased.
ROCKWALL, TX
CBS DFW

A small peek at Lake Dallas' tiny home village

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The price of gas, groceries and rent are all going up with inflation levels at the highest they've been in decades. Some people are looking at cutting costs and downsizing their lifestyles. Nestled in Lake Dallas is a tiny home village of 13 houses of all different shapes and sizes. "People do like the idea of tiny home living and they like tiny home living inside a city limits where they can have all the amenities," said real estate developer, Terry Lantrip. What started as an idea for Lantrip became a hot commodity, especially right now. "I don't answer my phone anymore,...
LAKE DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

I-345 Recommendation To Be Released Tuesday

After years of debate, the Texas Department of Transportation will soon release its recommendation on the future of Interstate 345 in Dallas. The unmarked section of the elevated freeway splits Downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum on the city's east side and connects Interstate 45 and Interstate 30 on the south with U.S. Highway 75/Central Expressway and Spur 366/Woodall Rodgers Freeway on the north side.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

New scam going around in North Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new scam is going around Texoma claiming to raise money for the local Veterans Affairs, but instead many people who’ve donated said all the money is just going in one man’s pocket. “I’m frustrated that he’s using our veterans as a scam to...
SHERMAN, TX
WFAA

All lanes open after major crash on I-35E near 121 in Lewisville

LEWISVILLE, Texas — All northbound lanes on Interstate 35E near Texas 121 in the Lewisville area have reopened after a major crash Monday morning. Traffic was still being directed off of the highway until around 6 a.m. WFAA Traffic Anchor Tashara Parker said the closure was expected to impact...
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Missing Irving man found dead in Dallas after Silver Alert

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said that a man who was reported missing in Irving on Friday was found deceased in Dallas on Sunday, May 22.A Silver Alert was issued for Sabino Hernandez, 69, on May 20 after the Irving Police Department requested that the Texas DPS issue one. Sabino had been last seen on Thursday, May 19 at 7:45 p.m. leaving the 2200 block of Riverview Dr. on foot.Police said at the time that Hernandez had been previously diagnosed with dementia and other health conditions. Some of those conditions required daily medication. Hernandez had been missing for three days before he was found in Dallas near the Trinity River between Loop 12 and Westmoreland. Police did not comment on the cause or nature of Hernandez's death and said the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will make the official notification.

