Redstone Gateway to host celebration for Army’s 247th birthday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The U.S. Army is turning 247 this year and Redstone Gateway is hosting a celebration to commemorate the big day!
Redstone Gateway will host the event on Saturday, June 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the gateway just outside Gate 9 and Research Park Boulevard.
The celebration will feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights, a fireworks show, cake cutting ceremony, entertainment, a car show, vendors, food and more! Registration for both the car show and vendors is now open. You can sign up for those here .
