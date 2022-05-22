ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redstone Gateway to host celebration for Army’s 247th birthday

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The U.S. Army is turning 247 this year and Redstone Gateway is hosting a celebration to commemorate the big day!

Redstone Gateway will host the event on Saturday, June 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the gateway just outside Gate 9 and Research Park Boulevard.

Police report new alligator sighting in Huntsville

The celebration will feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights, a fireworks show, cake cutting ceremony, entertainment, a car show, vendors, food and more! Registration for both the car show and vendors is now open. You can sign up for those here .

For more information, call 256-876-5232 or 256-842-3070.

