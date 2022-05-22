Read full article on original website
DaVinici Resolve for iPad Now Available
Video post-production leader DaVinci Resolve has just released its newest version for iPad. I’ve been using DaVinci Resolve as my primary video editor and color suite for the last several years. I have the DaVinci Resolve Studio version on my laptop and desktop to handle all my post-production needs. Today, Blackmagic Design is bringing those capabilities to the mobile world with DaVinci Resolve for iPad which should allow on-the-go editors and filmmakers flexibility to get the job done even when the office is far away.
Do You Need Two Card Slots in Your Camera?
If you are new to photography, you have probably noticed professionals talking about the need for dual card slots a lot, sometimes so much so that they will refuse to buy a camera that only has a single card slot. Why is that so important? Do you really need two card slots? This excellent video features an experienced photographer discussing some of the reasons photographers use two card slots and how they can benefit you.
How Far Has Image Quality Come in the Last Decade?
When it first came out in 2013, the Sony a7R was one of the most powerful and impressive mirrorless cameras ever made, particularly at a time when the technology was still fledgling and finding its footing. Now in its fifth generation, the a7R V is widely regarded as one of the most advanced mirrorless cameras on the market. How far has image quality really come, though? This great video takes a look.
A Review of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera for Video Work?
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II offers a lot of the capabilities of the EOS R5 at a lower price, making it appealing for many filmmakers who do not need capabilities like 8K raw output. This excellent video review takes a look at the EOS R6 Mark II for video work and the sort of quality and performance you can expect from it in use.
A Review of the Sony FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G Lens
The Sony FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G lens is a portable and remarkably versatile wide angle zoom lens that is also relatively affordable for a professional-level option. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
The Sony a7R V for Landscape Photography: Our Practical Review
The fifth generation of Sony’s a7R line is expected to be a very capable camera for a wide variety of photography styles. Let’s see what aspects of this camera will be useful for landscape photography. The Sony a7R line first emerged in October of 2013 with a 36-megapixel...
