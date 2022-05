Ever since the financially motivated departure of Nnamdi Asomugha, the Las Vegas Raiders franchise has been in need of a true number one cornerback to neutralize top receivers on a weekly basis. In spite of missing out on big-ticket names in free agency over the years (Byron Jones, Darius Slay, and James Bradberry) and completely whiffing on first-round picks allocated to the position (D.J. Hayden, Gareon Conley, and Damon Arnette), Las Vegas enters their 2022 OTAs with the most depth they’ve had on the boundary in ages. Even with the departure of last season’s top corner, Casey Hayward Jr., new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has plenty of young and hungry talent to mold.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO