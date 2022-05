Are you in the market for a new home? The most expensive house in Texas could be yours - if your bank account is big enough. This property comes with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 25 acres, and some mind-blowing amenities. What does $45 million buy in Texas? Five fireplaces, four laundry areas, a media room, theater, library, bar, game room, gym, wine cellar, and a safe room. Of course, that's just inside the house.

