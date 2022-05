(CBS4)– Thousands of people living in along the Front Range woke up to broken branches and downed trees over the weekend after a winter storm blew through Colorado. Several cities and communities are accepting those broken tree branches by providing a drop-off location. (credit: CBS) Denver: the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off provides a convenient and NO-COST way for Denver residents to keep extra recyclables out of the landfill and to compost yard debris, food scraps, and non-recyclable paper. No trailer loads of yard debris are accepted at this site. It is reserved for Denver residents only. Hours are Tuesdays – Fridays: 10...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO