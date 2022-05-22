ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ESPN's Computer Model Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals met in the Super Bowl this past season. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index,...

The Spun

Todd Gurley Appears To Have Made Decision On Football Career

For a moment in time, Todd Gurley was the unquestioned top back in the NFL. From 2015-2019, Gurley was a member of the Rams, and saw a lot of his former teammates break through and win a Super Bowl championship this February. And while the three-time Pro Bowler admitted he...
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL takes $7.5 million from each team for St. Louis settlement

Rams owner Stan Kroenke doesn’t back away from his obligations. Unless he does. Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proclaimed last year that Kroenke is a “man of principle” who “doesn’t back away” at a time when reporting suggested that Kroenke was trying to back away from his promise to indemnify his partners regarding the litigation filed following the relocation of the Rams, a significant portion of the $790 million settlement has been foisted upon the league’s teams.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones speaks out on his body transformation ahead of second NFL season

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is heading to the 2022 season not only with more experience, but also with a slimmer body and in better shape. During the Patriots’ OTAs on Monday, Jones showed up noticeably slimmer and in greater condition. As receiver Kendrick Bourne said (via New York Times), the young QB is in the “best shape of his life” and his “stomach is gone.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
thecomeback.com

Baker Mayfield photo fuels trade speculation

“We are totally in that mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us,” Carroll said. “We’re definitely still in the quarterback business.”. So, in theory, you don’t cut your fourth quarterback unless you’ve got a viable option to replace him with on your training camp roster. And that’s why it’s not surprising to hear that, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Seahawks (and the Carolina Panthers) are still very involved in trade discussions for Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Baker Mayfield Makes Decision On Browns Camp

The Cleveland Browns are set to hold OTAs later this week. Baker Mayfield is not going to be in attendance. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, who remains on the trading block following the blockbuster Deshaun Watson acquisition, has reportedly decided to skip OTAs. ESPN's NFL insider, Adam...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Monday

The Cleveland Browns have a glut of quarterbacks right now and realized that it's time to trim some of the extras off. To that end, they have released a quarterback. On Monday, the Browns claimed defensive back Reggie Robinson off waivers. In a corresponding move, they waived quarterback Felix Harper.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

1 Major Program Appears To Be Out For Arch Manning

Alabama has landed a top class of 2023 quarterback recruit from Louisiana, but not Arch Manning. Eli Holstein announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday. Rivals ranks the Zachary High School passer as the No. 51 overall prospect, and 247Sports lists him as the eighth-best quarterback from the 2023 recruiting class.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray will absolutely hate the Cardinals’ recent announcement

The Arizona Cardinals are currently in the midst of a contract dispute with star quarterback Kyler Murray, but their latest announcement is sure to irritate the 24-year-old. The Cardinals announced on Monday that they would be the focus of HBO’s Hard Knocks for the in-season edition of the show. Effectively, while Arizona navigates both a potential playoff run and Murray’s contract negotiations, they’ll also have a camera crew following them around at all times.
GLENDALE, AZ
ClutchPoints

Cardinals lose All-Star reliever to season-ending injury

The St. Louis Cardinals were hit hard by the injury bug on Monday. After it was announced both Steven Matz and Dylan Carlson would be placed on the Injured List, the Cards were dealt a far more brutal update regarding a key bullpen member. According to Katie Woo, Alex Reyes will be forced to undergo surgery on his shoulder after experiencing in his throwing arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL Releases Statement On Super Bowl Halftime Sponsor

On Tuesday, Pepsi announced the official end to its 10-year partnership with the Super Bowl Halftime Show. In response to the end of this decade-long endorsement deal, the NFL has released a statement regarding its search for the next halftime show namesake. Unsurprisingly, the league has already received an "incredible...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Release Quarterback Following Nick Foles Signing

Upon officially signing Nick Foles on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts made room on their roster by waiving James Morgan. Morgan hasn't throw an NFL pass since the New York Jets made him the 125th overall pick of the 2020 Draft. After getting waived last August, the former Bowling Green and Florida International quarterback bounced around practiced squads -- including back to the Jets -- before landing with the Colts in December.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

49ers Have Reportedly Communicated Plan To Jimmy Garoppolo

Following the 2021 season, it certainly seemed like Jimmy Garoppolo would be on the move in the near future. However, he remains on the San Francisco 49ers' roster heading into the back half of the offseason. After trading up to select Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the team now has a decision to make.
SANTA CLARA, CA
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Pepsi Announces Decision On Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pepsi will continue to be partners with the NFL for years to come, but it will no longer sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show. It was announced on Tuesday that Pepsi reached a multi-year extension with the NFL. As part of this new deal, the halftime show will have a different title sponsor for the 2022 season and beyond.
NFL
