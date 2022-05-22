PHOTOS: Shriners Children’s hosts ‘Tri My Best’ event for athletes with special abilities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Shriners Children’s hosted their second annual ‘Tri My Best’ triathlon Saturday afternoon at the Kroc Center.
The organization said the event included swimming, biking and running with assistance from a buddy to help children with conditions such as limb differences and cerebral palsy experience competing in a triathlon.
Visit Shriners Children's website to learn more about the organization.
