An investment thesis is sometimes a detailed document, sometimes a deck and sometimes something as vague as “we know it when we see it.” What it has in common, though, is that this is a set of “rules” that the VC has. It presents this thesis to its own investors — the LPs — so they have a feel for what the venture firm will be investing in. Investing outside of this thesis is sometimes possible for deals that are too good to pass up, but it will often take some managing on the VC/LP side of things.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO