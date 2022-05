WASHINGTON — Tuesday’s start wasn’t just another outing for Josiah Gray. The Nationals’ right-hander was facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, the same club that traded him to Washington at the deadline last summer. Gray had been one of the key prospects in a blockbuster trade before, but Tuesday was the first time he had the chance to go up against a team that decided to move on without him.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO