Salem, OR

Salem-Keizer school board returns to in-person meetings

By Natalie Pate, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

The Salem-Keizer Public Schools governing board will begin meeting in person again starting June 14.

In August 2021, board leadership suspended in-person board meetings due to "rising safety concerns," which they clarified were not related to COVID-19. At the time, there was a rise in tension and reported harassment among meeting attendees from the public.

Shortly after, a subcommittee was tasked with assessing and updating safety procedures for in-person board meetings. This committee met four times between November and March, establishing the importance of internal and external safety plans, public comment procedures, behavior expectations in the boardroom and appropriate board member responses to those in violation, officials said.

In Salem-Keizer's school board meeting on May 10, members present voted unanimously to return to in-person meetings under the new guidelines. The district's budget committee, meeting throughout May, will remain virtual.

"Sometimes it can get out of hand," member Satya Chandragiri said at the May meeting, speaking about safety in schools and the board room. "The words can turn into action, and somebody can act on it without realizing it."

Chandragiri continued, emphasizing the importance of board members enforcing the rules.

"That's really important for everybody to feel safe," he said, "and so that it shouldn't stifle people from coming and sharing what is in your mind."

Due to summer construction on the Support Services Center on Commercial Street in South Salem, where board meetings historically have been held, the board will indefinitely meet in the Senator Hearing Room at 555 Court Street NE.

This is the same location where Marion County commissioners and the Cherriots board meet, Superintendent Christy Perry explained, allowing for Capital Community Media to easily broadcast.

For more information, go to salkeiz.k12.or.us/schoolboard .

Contact Statesman Journal education reporter Natalie Pate at npate@statesmanjournal.com , 503-399-6745, Twitter @NataliePateGwin , or Facebook at Facebook.com/nataliepatejournalist .

