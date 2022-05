(INDIANAPOLIS) – Citizens Energy says a $9 million rock barrier on the White River will safeguard Indy’s water supply, and restore a centerpiece of an Indianapolis park. The failure four years ago of the Emricksville Dam at 16th Street wiped out Lake Indy in Riverside Park, releasing water upstream along the river. That lowered the water line below where it needs to be to feed the intake system at Citizens’ water treatment plant at 30th Street.

