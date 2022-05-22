In their words: Ithacans share their works for poetry month

There is a lot of excitement centering around the Encore Players Community Theatre this spring. Founded in 2014, the mission of the theatre is to provide a venue for people of all ages and background to participate in the rewarding experience of theater. Since that time, actors have participated in a variety of theatrical productions in many venues including a local cemetery. Now, the theatre group has a permanent home in the Arena Theatre at Loch Ridge Farm, 9706 Congress Street Extension in Trumansburg. Anne and Bill Bialke are founding members and decided to offer their riding arena for productions. The area will serve a dual purpose as a theatre and a horse-riding arena when there aren’t any shows.

TRUMANSBURG, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO