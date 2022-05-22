5 Things we Love in Accord, New York

HYDE PARK, N.Y. (May 23, 2022) – Bellefield Development Partners, an affiliate of T-Rex Capital Group, LLC, has announced an important milestone: Construction has begun on The Inn at Bellefield by Residence Inn, a hotel that activates construction of the $1 billion multifaceted, mixed-use Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park after a two-year delay due to COVID-19. This construction of The Inn at Bellefield by Residence Inn, with 137 keys, will be the first phase of ongoing development at Bellefield, considered to be the largest current in-development project in the Hudson Valley and one of the largest in New York State this year.
