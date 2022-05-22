ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5/22/2022: Another hot one, with strong PM storms

By Matt Mackie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hySNu_0fmZ7O0300

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: Get ready to sweat it out again… for at least part of the day! High humidity is in place, and lots of morning/midday sunshine will get us to a warm and steamy near-90 degree by lunchtime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKZqs_0fmZ7O0300

A cold front will get here mid-afternoon – While it will ultimately bring some relief from the heat, it will first bring the potential for intense storms. And because it gets here during the warmest part of the day, the News10 region is most favored for severe weather as this system rolls on through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P54oV_0fmZ7O0300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPwqO_0fmZ7O0300

We expect a line of storms to get to the Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, and Catskills around 3 or 4 P.M. The Capital District and Mid-Hudson will likely get in on the action by 4 or 5 P.M. Southern Vermont and western Mass will see the storms by 5 or 6 P.M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGwss_0fmZ7O0300

We all have the chance to see periods of intense weather with this activity. Heavy rain will make for nasty driving conditions, and perhaps small-scale, localized flooding – especially in urban, low-lying, and poor drainage areas. Some could see brief periods of gusty, damaging winds. Small hail is not out of the question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRp2n_0fmZ7O0300

But once the storms have cleared our area this evening, we’ll get a blast of refreshing air moving in from the north. Monday morning will be less humid with temps in the 50s. The afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high barely hitting 70. Tuesday looks even nicer, with a cool crisp start followed by sun and low 70s later on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRfqr_0fmZ7O0300

Clouds return Wednesday, though we should stay dry. Showers (and perhaps a few afternoon rumbles of thunder) are back in the mix for Thursday and Friday. Next weekend should start on a cool note, with more sunshine and high temps in the mid-’70s.

