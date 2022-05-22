Police looking for car in fatal St. Pete hit-and-run scooter crash
ST. PETERSBURG,F la. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are looking for a car they said was involved in an accident that left the driver of a scooter dead.
Police said it happened at around 2:53 a.m. near the 3500 block of 34th Street North.
A black electric scooter was driving on the median lane of the road when it was hit by what police believe to be a dark-colored Toyota sedan. The sedan then left the scene of the accident, according to police.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
