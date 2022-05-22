Police looking for car in fatal St. Pete hit-and-run scooter crash

ST. PETERSBURG,F la. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are looking for a car they said was involved in an accident that left the driver of a scooter dead.

Police said it happened at around 2:53 a.m. near the 3500 block of 34th Street North.

A black electric scooter was driving on the median lane of the road when it was hit by what police believe to be a dark-colored Toyota sedan. The sedan then left the scene of the accident, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.