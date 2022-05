The Central Coast has been experiencing unseasonably strong and persistent winds. Wind speeds vary by location but, according to the weather readings at the Diablo Canyon meteorological tower as of Monday, 33 of the last 45 days have seen winds of 40 miles per hour or greater. One day last week even got winds above 58 miles per hour. That is much higher than the area’s average wind speed during this time of year, which is 21 miles per hour.

