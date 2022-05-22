ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls LAX: 12-11 Win Over SK in Senior Night Thriller

By egnews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove: Fiona Baxter goes high for the save against SK. Photo by Chuck Nadeau (find all Chuck’s photos at chuckn.com). What a finish for the East Greenwich Avengers Lacrosse team! The LAVs, as they call themselves, hosted the South Kingstown Rebels on an emotional Senior Night for the Avengers Friday. The...

ABC6.com

Celtics G-Leaguer to visit Ford Middle School on Monday

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WLNE) — Celtics G-Leaguer, Eric Demers, will be visiting Ford Middle School in Acushnet on Monday morning. Demers, an alumni of the school district, will be speaking to students about his journey to the NBA. He’ll also be getting in on the school’s students vs staff basketball game, playing on the students’ team.
zip06.com

Daigneault Earns Induction into CT Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Jaclyn Daigneault, a former basketball player at Guilford High School and Amherst College, was recently inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Here, Daigneault’s father Jack presents her with her Hall of Fame honor. (Photo courtesy of Lori Daigneault) Guilford girls’ basketball alum Jaclyn Daigneault was...
GUILFORD, CT
johnstonsunrise.net

Geared up for Gaspee Days and the Brits are coming

It’s official: Gaspee Days are here. And this being the 250th anniversary of the burning of the Gaspee, this year’s celebration is of special significance, even the Brits are taking notice. Peter Abbott, the British general counsel in Boston, who was here earlier this month for the announcement that funds have been raised for the search for the schooner, plans to return for the parade on June 11 at the invitation of Warwick/Cranston Rep. Joseph McNamara. McNamara said Abbott plans to march with him in the parade. It’s hardly the first time that visitors from across “the pond” have attended the parade or been recognized by the Gaspee Days Committee. Three years ago descendants of William Dudingston, of Scotland and captain of the Gaspee, were welcomed by the committee and Dr. John Concannon.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI

All aboard Harmony Railway!

In the height of the pandemic, Russell Gross took a closer look at the land that’s been in his family for years and add some family fun. His pandemic project now entertains the kids and kids at heart when they hop aboard the family train. Michaela took a ride along the 1/2 mile track of Harmony Railway in Chepachet.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
ctbites.com

The Port of Call in Mystic Launches Seaqueens Drag & Disco Evenings

For centuries, the seafaring industry was dominated by men, and the presence of women on board was considered bad luck. In Mystic, CT, a town with a storied maritime history, The Port of Call, a new nautical-themed cocktail lounge, is giving a nod to the area’s seafaring traditions while also looking to the future. That future includes three Queer women who are “steering the ship” at The Port of Call: executive chef Renée Touponce, beverage director Jade Ayala, and general manager Nancy Hankins.
STONINGTON, CT
Town Awarded $500K for Eldredge, Academy Changes

Above: At Academy now, if you want to play pickleball you need to set up the net each time. The DEM grant will provide $100,000 for two dedicated pickleball courts, an accessible path and a shade structure. In the plans, 2 pickleball courts at Academy, girls softball & walking path...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
whdh.com

Two Massachusetts donut shops ranked best in the country

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of other states should be “jelly.” Massachusetts has claimed the honor of being home to two of the 25 best donut shops in the country, according to a search by tour company The Underground Donut Tour. Both Union Square Donuts in Somerville and Kane’s...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Italian Eatery With Spots in Brookline & Newport Moving Into Watertown Square

An Italian restaurant will be taking over the space previously occupied by Stellina Restaurant in Watertown Square. Bar ‘Cino (pronounced “chee-no”) is part of a the Newport Restaurant Group that includes other locations of Bar ‘Cino in Brookline and Newport, R.I., the Papa Razzi restaurants in Wellesley and Concord, as well as the Castle Hill Inn in Newport.
WATERTOWN, MA
Turnto10.com

Wrong-way crash shuts down I-195 east in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A multiple-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver shut down Interstate 195 east in East Providence on Tuesday night. Rehoboth Police Chief James Trombetta told NBC 10 News that the incident began after a vehicle was stopped by police in Rehoboth. The driver took off, which began the pursuit on I-195 west.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Thousands flock to area beaches

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New Englanders flocked to area beaches on Saturday to beat the heat. The R.I. Department of Environmental Management announced earlier this week that both Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches would open early this weekend. 12 News found crowds at Scarborough by late afternoon, with some people even going […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Westerly Sun

In the Easy Chair with Declan Thomas O’Donnell

NAME: Declan Thomas O’Donnell. OCCUPATION: Owner/manager of Breachway Bait and Tackle and manager of Shelter Cove Marina. BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: I grew up in Southwick, Mass., and did a lot of camping in the summer when I was younger. Then, about 15 years ago, my parents bought a cottage in Charlestown, and this place is all I have known in the summer since.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WPRI

Weather Alert: Heat Advisory for Some Again Sunday

WEATHER ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN FOR SUNDAY FOR INLAND LOCATIONS, ESPECIALLY NORTH OF PROVIDENCE — PROVIDENCE AND KENT COUNTIES IN RHODE ISLAND AND NORTHERN BRISTOL COUNTY IN MASSACHUSETTS. HEAT INDICES (FEELS LIKE TEMPS) IN THOSE AREAS WILL BE BETWEEN 95 AND 100 SUNDAY AFTERNOON. We’re looking at another very...
PROVIDENCE, RI

