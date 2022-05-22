ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Late heroics lift Georgetown into next round of baseball playoffs

By Colby Gordon
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

For Georgetown, a successful rally is all about "killing the buffalo."

A philosophy that emphasizes one bat at a time and each hitter not trying to do too much, the Eagles' saying is inspired from hunters who hundreds of years ago used multiple arrows to take a buffalo (think of the scene in "Dances with Wolves" for those who have seen the movie).

Georgetown executed its strategy to perfection Saturday, producing two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 3-2 win over New Braunfels Canyon in the deciding Game 3 of a Class 5A regional quarterfinal series at Westlake High School.

Reece Bell's one-out walk-off single to left field with the bases loaded scored Zack Zavala.

"When I first got up, I just knew I had to put it in play and come through for my team," Bell said. "I had to hit it hard. Honestly, I wasn't thinking much — I was just thinking about what I do in the cage every day and hit it hard. All my teammates have put in the effort for me, so I had to put in the effort for them."

Bell noted that "killing the buffalo" was the emphasis heading into the seventh.

"That's something we do in batting practice every day," he said. "It's a combination of getting a hit, getting a sacrifice bunt down and getting the runner over, then getting him in."

Saturday's killing of the buffalo was a bit more unconventional, but the end result is more important to the Eagles than the execution.

More: No-hitter helps Lake Travis baseball team sweep aside SA Clark

Ty Klaus-Kisamore began the inning with a walk, then Andon Petty legged out an infield single, and Zach Mazoch got hit by a pitch to load the bases. E.J. Davis got plunked to drive in the tying run before Canyon produced an out to set the scene for Bell's winning hit.

"Our guys' competitiveness and unwillingness to quit is second to none," Georgetown coach Jordon Vierra said. "Our guys just want to keep competing and keep playing. We got the big hit at the end, and our pitching was great all game."

Bell's sacrifice fly that scored Davis in the first inning gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead, but the Cougars produced runs on Blake Hollingshead's RBI single in the third and Tripp Villanueva's groundout with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Georgetown pitchers kept the Canyon offense at bay the rest of the game, scattering six hits, with Nolan Jondahl leading the way with 4⅓ innings of work.

"This was only Nolan's third start of the year, and he came in and attacked the strike zone," Vierra said. "Really happy and impressed with our guys, and this is just another step in the right direction towards where we want to go, and we're extremely happy with what we're doing."

More: One big inning spurs Johnson to playoff victory over Cedar Park

Eli Hellmann finished 2-for-3 as the only Eagle with multiple hits.

Georgetown (27-7) will face Corpus Christi Ray in the regional semifinals, and the Eagles will keep utilizing their philosophy as long as they keep playing.

"You don't take a buffalo down with one arrow — it's a collective effort," Vierra said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Late heroics lift Georgetown into next round of baseball playoffs

