1 suspect in custody, another remains loose after robbery on CTA Red Line train

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Armed robbery suspect critically hurt during struggle on CTA Red Line 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) – An offender is in custody following a robbery on the CTA Red Line early Sunday morning.

Police said around 2:59 a.m., a 55-year-old man was riding the Red Line train, at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, when two armed men approached him.

One of the offenders pointed a handgun at the victim while the second one held a knife. The offenders struggled with the victim while attempting to take his bag, during which the offender with the knife suffered a wound to the leg, police said.

When the train came to a stop, the offender with the gun fled the scene with the victim's belongings. The second offender was placed into custody and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim was not injured.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Ezell Moore
3d ago

these drugs got these people going crazy so people keep y'all eyes open and watch these people. for all races if anybody look suspicious pay attention because they might be up to something.

