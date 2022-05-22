ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's HS roundup: Oyster River boys tennis caps undefeated regular season

DURHAM – The Oyster River High School boys tennis team completed its undefeated regular season on Saturday with a 9-0 win over Souhegan.

The Bobcats are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Division II tournament, and will have a first-round bye.

Oyster River got singles wins from Simon Bliss, Siddhu Srivatsan, Ben Montgomery, James Li, Shashu Srivatsan and Leo Li.

The tandems of Montgomery and senior Nathan Mendoza, Shashu and Siddhu Srivatsan, and Aidan O'Connell with Kaden Pare won in doubles.

The Bobcats are scheduled to host a quarterfinal match on Thursday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Oyster River 15

Kennett 10

NORTH CONWAY – Mackenzie Cook had six goals for Oyster River in this Divison II win.

Sophie Royal (assist) and Ganya Brooks both had three goals for the Bobcats, while Caitrin Ferris had two goals. Teammates Elsa Pueschel (goal) and Annika Kell (assist).

Oyster River goalies Paige Haug (six saves) and Sydney Haines (three) shared the goal-tending duties.

Falmouth 8

Marshwood 7, OT

FALMOUTH, Maine – The Hawks fell to 6-3 on the season with this Class A overtime loss.

Izzy Young, Sarah Theriault, and Lindley Gori all had two goals for the Hawks, while Eva Moreland had a goal and an assist. Teamates Fiona Gillis and Fina Melino both had an assist.

Marshwood goalie Lauren Walker had 12 saves.

SOFTBALL

York 1

Brunswick 0

BRUNSWICK, Maine - Maddy Raymond allowed three hits and struck out 13 as Class B York improved to 12-1 win the win over previously undefeated Class A Brunswick.

McKayla Kortes’ two-out single scored Carlie Welch with the game’s only run in the fifth inning.

BASEBALL

South Portland 5

Marshwood 0

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine – The Red Riots scored all their runs in the third inning of this Class A South game.

Ronan Casey had Marshwood’s lone hit on the day.

