GAYLORD, Michigan — The town of Gaylord, Michigan is now in the midst of recovery after a deadly tornado swept through Friday night. Many are still without electricity. Initially 34% of the population, about 6,500 people were without power, but that's now down to 21%, or 3,900 people, said Lt. Derek Caroll with the Michigan State Police. No outlying areas are affected at this time.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO