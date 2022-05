It’s been a long time since this last happened, but it now appears California is set to open a new state park. The 2,500-acre property, which was once home to dairy pastures and almond orchards, will be California’s 280th state park — and the first new state park to open since Fort Ord Dunes near Monterey in 2009, according to The Modesto Bee. Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, announced last week that he is allocating $5 million for the new park as part of his state budget proposal.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO