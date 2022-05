Some people just love to work. I think unless I had the money to be constantly traveling, I would probably still work at least part-time even if I won big. I’m just not a “relax and do nothing” kind of person. And it sounds like the same could be said about lottery winner Vicente Mosquera. The 82-year-old just won $285,316 in the Virginia Lottery but he’s not planning to quit his day job. In fact, he told lottery officials he was going straight to work after claiming his winnings.

