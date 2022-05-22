Hit the pool with these waterproof headphones and take 15% off

When the weather gets warm, what’s better than hitting the pool? This season, you can beat the heat in the water while enjoying music from a pair of waterproof headphones. Wave Open-Ear Bone Conduction Headphones will let you listen to your favorite workout playlist while doing laps in the pool. Make the most of your summer with these water-ready headphones while they’re on sale for $76.46 (Reg. $89) with code WAVESAVE — a promo exclusive to NYP readers.

Wave Open-Ear Bone Conduction Headphones are designed for the water. If you’re a frequent swimmer or someone who likes to dance in the rain, these headphones are how you can do it with a soundtrack. Rated IP68 and fully waterproof, as well as submersible in up to 1.5 meters of water, you can escape the heat while listening to your favorite music or podcast. Plus, that means you can focus on a good song or book while doing one of the best full-body exercises around!

If you don’t like bringing your phone out around water, Wave Headphones have you covered. While you can use Bluetooth 5.1 to connect a device directly to your headphones, that’s not your only option. These headphones come with 16GB of MP3 storage so you can load them up with music, podcasts, audio books, whatever floats your boat.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukPHXhuZXow?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=525&h=295]

Wave Open-Ear Headphones aren’t just for the pool too! Hiking, running, cycling, walking, or even commuting can benefit from music that doesn’t block out the world around you. Bone-conducting headphones can give you clear music without covering up the sounds of nature. Listen to your favorite pump-up playlist at the gym without losing or situational awareness. Or you can just have some light music playing while you do your grocery shopping, and you don’t have to worry about missing someone talking to you.

Take your tunes on an adventure with you. For a limited time, NYP readers can get an exclusive discount on the Wave Open-Ear Bone Conduction Headphones in Orange or Black for $76.46 (Reg. $89) by entering coupon code WAVESAVE at checkout.

