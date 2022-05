AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The man shot and killed by an Aiken County deputy early Saturday morning was did not have a firearm, according to the sheriff's office. According to the sheriff's office, Arthur C. Page, II of Aiken led deputies on a motorcycle chase from Graniteville through Aiken and out toward New Ellenton. At the end the chase, Page slowed his bike and lost control off the shoulder of the road. He reportedly attempted to run away and fell. Reports say deputies believe he was armed with a weapon.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO