Newly formed Intown Atlanta Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society holds tour, encourages rethinking relationships with plants and lawns

After a month of no COVID-19 related deaths in Walton County for a month, one death has been reported this week. Gwinnett County is reporting six more deaths this week and Georgia reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths this past week, down from 71 last week and 82 the week before. Positive cases of COVID-19, however are on the rise in both counties as well as in Georgia overall as is the case for the country as well as globally at the moment.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO