Atlanta, GA

Newly formed Intown Atlanta Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society holds tour, encourages rethinking relationships with plants and lawns

By Amelia Aidman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Guest Columnist AMELIA AIDMAN, emeritus faculty of Emory University’s Department of Film and Media and member of the Intown Atlanta Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society. Something beautiful is happening in Atlanta. Atlantans are increasingly embracing a new vision of gardening that encourages nurturing plants native...

