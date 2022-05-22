Police: Woman stabs man after arguing in the car

URBANDALE, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Urbandale are working to find a driver who shot at a car during a road rage incident Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 4900 block of NW Urbandale Drive around 7:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired, according to the Urbandale Police Department. The victim told officers […]
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A 14-year-old is in custody facing multiple charges after Marshalltown police say he fired a gun during an altercation at a city park. The incident happened Monday night at Arnold Park in the 100 block of South 7th Street, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. Officers were called to the park on […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is out of jail on Sunday night after police say he fired a gun from his front porch. Jeffrey Jones is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police say home surveillance video shows Jones on his porch firing a gun...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police confirmed to KCCI that a child on a bicycle was injured in a crash near E. 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said the child rode off the sidewalk into the street and was hit by a car. The road...
UPDATE 2:45 p.m. : WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The West Des Moines Police Department are releasing new information regarding the crash between a vehicle and a US mail truck that occurred at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday morning. The investigation found that Jeffery Ellis, 56, of Des Moines, the driver of the US mail truck failed […]
A whirlwind of criminal activity, punctuated by a high-speed chase and a city-wide search, has landed a Jefferson man an attempted murder charge. Zachary Waters-Rice, 25, was busy on the night of May 16 and into the morning hours of the next day, forcing local enforcement officers into a frantic, nerve-wrecking search. Waters-Rice was eventually charged with third degree burglary and fourth degree mischief after using a stolen vehicle as his apparent getaway car.
URBANDALE, Iowa — Just last week a man wanted on multiple charges was captured with the help of a very unique system. The truck the wanted man was driving was identified by the Urbandale Police Department’s new Flock cameras. The cameras flag license plates against a database of crime and missing person cases. After a short […]
On November 9, 2021, Knoxville Police were notified that a vape device was found on a juvenile female at Knoxville High School. On November 10 it was discovered that the device was a THC vapor device. During the investigation, police learned that the juvenile met a 21-year-old male at the Knoxville Recreation Center, drove around, went to Marion County Park, then was dropped off in the student parking lot on the westside of Knoxville High School. The juvenile admitted she was using the vape device and was told it had THC in it. The juvenile said she felt the effects and described them to the male on Facebook messenger. Officers questioned 21-year-old Derion Grandstaff of Marshalltown. He denied his involvement and denied any recent drug use but did admit to using THC in the past. The vape device was sent to the DCI Crime Lab and came back indicating preparations of cannabis. The Facebook messages were reviewed and it was determined there was enough evidence and a warrant was issued for Grandstaff’s arrest. Grandstaff was arrested on May 23 and charged with Providing a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance to a person under the age of 18, a Class B Felony.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are seeking any information related to the shooting death of a woman early on Sunday morning. Sunday, May 22nd, 2022, at approximately 3:24 am, Waterloo Police responded to the 600 block of Sumner for a report of shots fired. Officers located a vehicle in the 200 block of Manson with a shooting victim inside. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight robbery. Officers were called to the Casey’s General Store, at 2007 North 15th St., at 11:42 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a man entered the store, wearing all black clothing and a face...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Scams are getting better and better, and they are on the rise. Last year, the FTC reported nearly $550 million were lost to so-called Romance Scams and that’s only what was reported. A lot of victims don’t want to come forward. One woman in Pleasant Hill didn’t shy away from telling […]
VINTON, Iowa — Police in Eastern Iowa have made two arrests after vandalism was discovered at aVinton park last Saturday. The park and a city truck was lit on fire, causing thousands in damage. Two juveniles each face several arson charges. More could be coming.
NORWALK, Iowa — A Norwalk firefighter and a little boy now have a special bond after a daring slide rescue. Firefighter Mark Muerner helped rescue 5-year-old River over the weekend. River got stuck in the tube of a playground slide with a broken arm. When EMT came to rescue...
FORT DODGE, Iowa — John Quillen and his family are still in shock after a car crashed into their house on Saturday morning. An out-of-control Toyota Camry crashed through their front door around 2 a.m. Police say they spotted the Camry after it allegedly hit a car in town...
A Marshalltown man facing felony firearm charges was recently arrested by law enforcement authorities in eastern Iowa on a pair of outstanding warrants from Marshall County. On Friday, May 20th, authorities in Washington County arrested Kenneth Ray Dewalt of Marshalltown on charges of Dominion or Control of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon and False Information in Acquiring a Weapon, both Class D Felonies.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa chiropractor is facing charges from the state and a lawsuit from one family. It all stems from one incident. Court documents show it involves inappropriate contact with a young boy. Those documents don't show how old the victim is, but the family's lawyer says...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines paramedic got a huge surprise over the weekend. Lieutenant Jana Trede thought she was being called to a restaurant, right across the street from her assigned station. She ended up walking into a surprise proposal!. Her fiance Cole had spent...
