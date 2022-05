SAN JOSE -- For the unhoused in the South Bay, the sweltering conditions of an especially hot day like Tuesday can be deadly. One man in San Jose is trying to help those in need.Scott Wagers is known on the streets as Pastor Scott. He is always there with a bottle of water or food, a helping hand to get into housing or a prayer for those who have fallen on hard times."Being with the people that need it the most is the most important thing. That's in my heart," Wagers told KPIX 5. "Martin Luther King said it best:...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO