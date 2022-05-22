Local farm enters retail world

Riley Jolma knew that he had to make a change in the direction of his farm.

He is the latest of four generations of his family to farm the Jolma land a few miles east of Marengo in Ashland County. He crops about 1,200 acres, raising corn, grain, hay and other forage to feed the 600 milking cows on the farm.

Being a farmer has never been easy, but faced with cutthroat competition, rising prices for everything a farmer needs and all the difficulties the COVID pandemic imposes, it can be an almost insurmountable task — as illustrated by the fact that the western district of Wisconsin leads the nation in bankruptcies filed by family farmers.

To ensure that the fourth generation isn’t the final generation to farm the family land, Jolma is trying something new — several things, in fact.

The first is a grove of hazelnuts that he has planted in a small field near his home. He hopes within the next three to five years, the slender shoots now emerging will grow into a productive stand of trees to help fulfill an explosive growth in demand for the nuts. Growers in Oregon have plans to triple their production in the next few years, and hazelnuts could represent a new source of income for Wisconsin farmers.

The Jolma family also is entering the realm of retailing, selling beef, pork, honey and maple syrup at a small store on the farm and beginning online sales about two months ago

The beef comes from dairy cattle leaving the milking cycle as well as some beef steers raised at the farm, while the honey comes from hives on the farm. The limited amount of maple syrup also comes from Jolma trees.

Jolma said diversification away from strictly dairy farming has become necessary because of changes in the industry. Like many dairies, Jolma has expanded over the years, putting in a new milking parlor and enlarging his herd. But it turns out that might not have been the right move.

“It got to the point where it had become a family-run business, not necessarily a family farm,” he said. “With that model, it’s more difficult to involve the children, and it got to the place where I didn’t enjoy farming.”

That shows the depth of the problem Jolma faced. If he was to preserve the way of life he loves, something had to change.

“I like the natural side of it,” he said. “Being out there with animals, seeing crops grow and mature is important to me.”

Riley’s wife Rebecka said that despite all its struggles, it was a life they both embraced.

“I came here as a city girl, and now I would never go back,” she said, attesting to Riley’s dedication to the farm. “Once he got up at 2 a.m. to work on the manure pond and I asked him if he could still say he loved what he did to do that. He said ‘Yes’ right away.”

But making the farm work is increasingly problematic, Riley said.

“Whether you have 50 cows or 600 cows or 10,000 cows, you are all competing for the same commodity market and I wanted to get away from that,” he said.

Jolma said the new activities are efforts to try and improve the farm’s profitability by selling directly to local customers.

There have also been structural changes in the traditional dairy operation. The farm no longer raises its own replacement cows, but purchases cows that are ready to go directly into milk production.

“It has been a very successful model for us since 2018, and it has helped us turn the corner so that we are no longer in crisis mode,” he said. “We are climbing out of the hole.”

Jolma has high hopes for the retail moves, especially as locally produced foods become more important to consumers. The farm-to-table system begins at the farm’s website, www.jolmafamilyfarm.com. Customers can see what is available and make their orders online. Orders are then delivered to a central pickup location in Ashland on Tuesday evenings between 6:30 and 730 p.m.

Jolma said the real payoff for consumers is getting high quality foods from a local producer at a reasonable price.

“I think people should know where their food comes from,” he said. “It’s better for people’s health.”

Jolma beef is also being wholesaled to Ashland’s Copper Pasty restaurant where it is used in hand-made Upper-Peninsula-style pasties.

At this point, all the new efforts are in their early stages and as yet represent only a small portion of the farm’s bottom line. But the results have been promising, and Jolma said he wants to pursue other avenues, too.

“I hope to be able to process our milk into different products, from yogurt and perhaps some flavored drinks using local products like our hazelnuts, local fruits and be able to make more of a complete line of products,” he said.

Jolma also said he hopes to work with other regional farms to provide a more complete line of locally produced food.

“It feels like it is going to be successful. There has been a good response to what we are doing,” he said. “I know there will always be growing challenges, but it is on us to make it work. People want a good local product and we can capitalize on that, and make our customers happy, and make us successful.”