ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Can Punch Ticket to Super Regionals in Rematch With Texas AM

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHFEj_0fmZ0bSR00

The Sooners and the Aggies will meet once again on Sunday with a spot in next weekend's Super Regionals on the line.

NORMAN — Oklahoma is one win away from a 12th straight Super Regional appearance.

But first, they’ll have to navigate a rematch against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The top-seeded Sooners (51-2) were pushed by the Aggies (31-27) on Saturday afternoon at Marita Hynes Field.

A late home run by Aggie catcher Haley Lee cut the OU lead to one, but OU pitcher Hope Trautwein was able to finish out the contest.

Saturday night, Texas A&M bounced back and beat Minnesota 10-7 to secure a spot in the Regional Final, but now the Aggies will have to upset the Sooners twice on Sunday to chart an unlikely path to Super Regional weekend.

How to Watch:

  • Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M: Sunday, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Though the contest on Saturday was close, the Aggies did have to throw three different pitchers, allowing the Sooners to collect plenty of data ahead of Sunday’s rematch.

“It was tough to kind of figure them out,” Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso said after the win on Saturday. “But at least we got to see all three, which is really important for us going forward.”

Gasso will work with the team to help make adjustments, as the Sooners will need to improve on Saturday’s 1-for-8 hitting performance with runners in scoring position.

Oklahoma should have plenty of opportunities to improve on that mark due to the production Gasso is getting from the top of her lineup.

Jayda Coleman , Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings have combined to hit 10-for-14 across the two regional games so far, and Gasso has put even more pressure on opposing defenses by keeping those runners in constant motion on the base paths.

Gasso even said she’s calling plays to get runners on the move in spots she wouldn’t normally, as she thinks it’s allowed the team to play loose.

“If it’s allowing them to swing freely,” said Gasso, “then those are things that we need to start doing a little more.”

Sans true freshman Jordy Bahl , Oklahoma’s pitching has been good all regional long.

Through two games, Nicole May and Hope Trautwein have only allowed the lone home run, and the duo combined to pitch a no-hitter against Prairie View A&M on Friday night.

The duo will have to navigate one more hurdle on Sunday, though the Sooner defense has also been excellent all weekend and will certainly be on hand to help.

Oklahoma will get its first chance to advance to Super Regional play on Sunday at 1 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

If the Sooners drop the first contest to Texas A&M, they’ll have a second chance to punch their ticket in a second game on Sunday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Oklahoma softball and the secrets behind the most dominant team in sports

JOCELYN ALO, THE best home run hitter in the history of NCAA softball, lords over home plate. She announces her arrival with an elaborate choreography, a dance she has perfected. She arches her back over her left leg, once more over her right. She lifts the bat over her right shoulder. Thumps it against her back in three short, violent bursts. Bang. Bang. Bang. Whips it through the air, the bat made into a blur like light trails on a highway.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Minnesota State
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
poncacitynow.com

OU, OSU Softball Super Regional Schedules Are Set

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma and Oklahoma State punched their tickets into the Super Regional round. Both teams now know when they’ll take the field again. The defending national champion Sooners will host Central Florida in the Oklahoma Super Regional, starting Friday. First pitch for Game 1 is set...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Meet the newest OU quarterback, with a name fit for the role

Fourteen new players have joined the Oklahoma football program through the transfer portal this offseason. That could be the most of any team in a Power Five conference. One of the latest additions is quarterback prospect General Booty, who is transferring from Tyler (Texas) Junior College. It’s a name that seems more than suited for the person tasked with arguably the most important position on the field.
NORMAN, OK
WBOY

WVU vs. Oklahoma: Game time, where to watch and more

The college baseball postseason is on the horizon as Randy Mazey and West Virginia travel to Texas for the Big 12 Tournament. After securing the No. 6 seed with a sweep to end the regular season, WVU set itself up for a first round matchup with Oklahoma. Here’s everything you...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Gasso
WOWK

Major exceeding expectations in freshman season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – When freshman Aidan Major pitched six no-hit innings vs. Pitt two weeks ago, he hoped the outing impressed his coaches enough to give him a nod against a Big 12 opponent. Five days later, he made his conference debut in Norman, Oklahoma. He kept his spot...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Am#Texas A M#Oklahoma Softball#Super Regional#The Texas A M Aggies#Marita Hynes Field#Ou#Espn2
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Virtual Tour of this Eerie Abandoned Oklahoma Speedway!

Take a virtual tour of the abandoned Tulsa Speedway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was once a thriving and busy track until it closed permanently back in the mid-2000s. I remember going there a few times when I was a kid and it was always a great time. The stands were full, and fans from all over would come to watch the races.
TULSA, OK
okstate.edu

Western Oklahoma faces wheat crop devastation

Media Contact: Alisa Boswell-Gore | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-7115 | alisa.gore@okstate.edu. On the western side of Oklahoma, early cotton acre establishment is in question, and winter wheat outcome looks devastating, according to Gary Strickland, Jackson County director and southwest regional agronomist for Oklahoma State University Extension. With winter wheat...
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
swosu.edu

Two E’s Representing SWOSU at the Miss Oklahoma Competition

Miss SWOSU Emily Gill of Lawton (Eisenhower) and Miss SWOSU’s Outstanding Teen Emma Youngblood of Walters will represent Southwestern Oklahoma State University at the Miss Oklahoma Competition set for June 6-11 in the RiverSpirit Resort & Casino in Tulsa. A send off celebration is planned Friday, May 27, from...
WEATHERFORD, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Guthrie resident hit by Tiger Woods’ golf ball at PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship held at Tulsa’s Southern Hills will be remembered for many years to come, especially for a Guthrie resident. One of golf’s biggest draws are the major championships and Tiger Woods. Both were in Tulsa over the weekend. One of many in the gallery to take it all in was Jason Farley.
GUTHRIE, OK
KTSA

San Antonio based Cavender Auto Family expands into Oklahoma

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A family business that started in San Antonio is expanding. Cavender Auto Family has recently purchased a pair of dealerships in Oklahoma. The Ford Dealerships, founded in 1952, are located in Oklahoma City and Norman. Dale Daniels who has owned and operated the dealerships...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 23-27: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Zach Bryan is from Oologah. Find more of their music at zachbryan.com. Tuesday, May 24. Medisin is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iammedisin. Wednesday, May 25. Chelsea...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy