Norfolk, VA

Virginia woman wins lottery for the second time, receives $193,000 in winnings

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hILmY_0fmZ004v00

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A Norfolk woman received $193,000 in total winnings from 41 lottery tickets. This wasn’t the first time she had won big.

In August of 2016, Lucinda Britt split a $1 million Virginia Lottery prize with her best friend.

On Tuesday, May 3, she matched the four-digit combination in Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4” night drawing. Normally that would win the game’s top prize of $5,000. However, Britt had bought 41 tickets for the same drawing, all with the same four-digit combination; 1-9-7-2.

“I was shocked!” she told Virginia Lottery officials. “I was so happy my leg was shaking!”

Britt won $5,000 each for 36 of the tickets. With the other five tickets, she wagered 50/50 and therefore won $2,600.

Fairfax firefighters deliver baby outside station

The tickets were bought from two different locations:

  • Quick Stop Foods at 3403 Sewell’s Point Road in Norfolk
  • Industrial Park BP at 4528 East Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

Britt chose the four-digit combination of “1-9-7-2” because it corresponded with her birth year. She said she plans to use her winnings to pay off her mortgage.

Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The top prize for a $1 play is $5,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtCFK_0fmZ004v00
(Courtesy of Virginia Lottery)
Comments / 31

Vanessa Honesty
3d ago

Be sure to pay the taxes on the money you won. The IRS are some tricky folks, even years down the road!!!

Reply
5
