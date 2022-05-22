10 Real Life Couples That Starred Together on Film

It’s not every day you find a Saturday Night Live cast member as versatile and committed as Kate McKinnon. The New York native first stepped on the Studio 8H stage in 2012, where she joined a cast of heavy hitters that included Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, and Jason Sudeikis. As early as her first season, McKinnon proved that she had what it takes to be one of the strongest cast members in the iconic sketch show’s history. For ten years, McKinnon kept us laughing with her wide range of impressions such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hillary Clinton, and Justin Bieber to her original characters Sheila Sovage, Debette Goldry, and cat lover Barbara DeDrew. She brings a palpable energy to every sketch and segment she is in, which makes her departure from the series all the more noticeable. McKinnon has been on more episodes than any woman in SNL history and has won two Emmys for her work on the show.

