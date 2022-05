Relive all the action from day three at the French Open as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga said his farewells after a dramatic and emotional four-set defeat by No 8 seed Casper Ruud. Tsonga, playing in his final tournament before retiring from the sport, took the first set on Philippe Chatrier and was close to forcing a fifth before the 37-year-old was hampered by a shoulder injury, and Ruud closed out a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2, 7-6 win. Afterwards, Tsonga was joined on court by his family, friends and fellow players, and received tributes from Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer....

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO