Unlike Friday, the scoreboard at the Aynor softball field couldn’t have been wiped clean much faster than it was. The Blue Jackets fell 7-0 to Broome in the opening game of the best-of-three Class 3A state championship series on Monday. And now, Aynor will have to wipe its own slate clean if it is going to force a third game.

AYNOR, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO