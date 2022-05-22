ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rate of COVID 19 hospitalizations in LA County is on the rise

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Rate of COVID 19 cases nationwide is on the rise 01:35

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide as are the number of hospitalizations in Los Angeles County.

Statewide figures show that more than 402 patients are currently hospitalized in LA County due to COVID 19. In Orange County, there were 118 individuals hospitalized, and in Riverside, 75.

That seems to be the tread across the country as hospitalizations are up nationwide. More than 75 percent of the U.S. population lives in a "high" or "substantial risk" area with more than 100,000 people daily getting infected.

Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, says the actual case count is much higher. In response, Broadway is extending its mask policy through June and some school districts are bringing back masks.

"I don't think restrictions," Agus said. "But I do think we need better education about what it means to get COVID 19. We need to understand the ramifications of exposure."

But one-third of the U.S. population is still not vaccinated.

Meanwhile, COVID booster shots are available in Los Angeles County for children ages 5 to 11. Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is encouraging parents to get their kids boosted before the summer travel season. Cases have increased more than 260 percent among that age group. Dr. Barbara Ferrer says the added protection can help. Children 12 to 17 have the highest rates of case infection. But those 5 to 11 are not too far behind.

scvnews.com

COVID was Second Leading Cause of Death in L.A. County in 2020

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a new report, “Mortality in Los Angeles County, 2020: Provisional Report.” The report compares the provisional number of deaths and associated death rates and leading causes of death among L.A. County residents in 2020 with what was reported in 2019.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

OC new case average declines

The daily average of new coronavirus cases in Orange County declined sharply in Tuesday’s report on the local status of the pandemic. According to the county health care agency, over the four-day reporting period of May 20-23, 2,440 new cases were tallied, which is an average of 610 per day. That’s down from Friday’s average of 938 cases, but still higher than a week ago when the figure was 519 per day.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County registers more than 12,000 new COVID cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County logged more than 12,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past three days amid continued rapid spread of the virus, but the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals held generally steady. According to the county Department of Public Health, 5,152 new cases...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

With COVID up, is it safe to fly and eat at indoor restaurants?

LA County saw more than 12,000 new COVID cases between Saturday and Monday. And over the past month, test positivity doubled and hospitalizations jumped by 80%. It’s all according to Barbara Ferrer. It is possible to create a beautiful and functional home garden during California’s upcoming drought-induced water restrictions....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
avdailynews.com

12,378 New Positive Cases and 14 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County Since Saturday

With increases across multiple COVID metrics, including cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks in high-risk settings, and the test positivity rate, layering in more protections is needed to reduce the risk of transmission and severe illness. Evidence continues to show that those fully vaccinated and recently boosted have increased protection that is important during times of high transmission.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/24/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,861 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 16, hospitalizations have increased by 25% with 80. ICU cases increased by one, with five current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported five new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County, there...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA County COVID hospitalizations reach highest number since March

LOS ANGELES - The number of COVID-positive patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County has reached its highest number since March, according to the latest state data. As of Saturday, hospitalizations stood at 402, one more than on Friday. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care was 44, down from 47 a day earlier.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Governor Newsom warns of statewide water restrictions as drought concerns continue to worsen

California Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened Monday to impose mandatory water restrictions if residents don't use less on their own as a drought drags on and the hotter summer months approach.Newsom raised that possibility in a meeting with representatives from water agencies that supply major cities including Los Angeles, San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area. The Democratic governor has avoided issuing sweeping, mandatory cuts in water use and instead favored giving local water agencies power to set rules for water use in the cities and towns they supply.January through March typically is when most of California's annual rain and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Moves into CDC’s Yellow Tier of the COVID-19 Community Levels as Cases Rise

LONG BEACH, CA – With COVID-19 cases rising, the City of Long Beach has entered the Yellow (Medium) Tier of COVID-19 Community Level, the second of three tiers outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (Health Department) is urging residents to adhere to the Health Order. Additionally, Health Officials are strongly recommending Long Beach residents take additional measures to protect themselves and others and slow the spread, including masking indoors, especially after close contact with someone who tested positive, and other common-sense safety strategies, such as staying home when sick; frequent hand washing; testing for COVID-19 when in contact with someone who has the virus or when experiencing any COVID-like symptoms; and becoming vaccinated and boosted when eligible.
LONG BEACH, CA
southpasadena.net

Minimum Wage to Increase January 2023

California’s minimum wage is expected to increase to $15.50 per hour next January because a state provision regarding inflation was triggered, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Thursday:. “California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to $15.50 per hour for all workers on January 1, 2023. The accelerated increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersasc.com

$156M paid for 2 California medical office properties

Two California medical office properties were sold by real estate firm Stockdale Capital Partners for $156 million, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported May 23. The properties are in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, Calif. Their total square footage is about 107,000 square feet combined. The Beverly Hills property is...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Lancaster to giveaway $100K worth of infant formula to local residents

The City of Lancaster is mobilizing to help mothers desperate to find formula amid a nationwide shortage.In partnership with LA County, Lancaster purchased $100,000 worth of formula from nonprofit Baby2Baby to distribute to Lancaster residents. "The formula shortage is an absolute emergency for families living in poverty, and we are using every resource at our disposal to urgently get it to the families we serve," Baby2Baby co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein said in a statement.Lancaster's giveaway is expected to be begin at the end of June."It is our priority to ensure the citizens of Lancaster have access to basic...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

SoCal gas prices drop by largest amounts since April

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since April 27 Wednesday, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $6.091 after being unchanged or changing by one-tenth of a cent for five consecutive days. The average price is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Fire restrictions tighten a month early in the San Bernardino National Forest

Fire restrictions are tightening in the San Bernardino National Forest ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.Restrictions that go into effect Thursday include a ban on campfires and wood or charcoal barbecues and smoking at unhosted campgrounds and picnic areas, operating internal combustion engines off paved, gravel, or dirt National Forest system roads and trails; and welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame. Forest officials say some hosted campgrounds and picnic areas will still allow campfires, barbecues, and smoking, and gas-powered stoves and fire rings with a fuel shutoff, if used with a free California Campfire Permit.Discharging firearms is still allowed at shooting ranges under a special use permit or by visitors with a hunting license, but prohibited in most other cases.Fire restrictions are being raised almost one month earlier than last year due to lower elevations of the forest reaching critically dry fuel moisture levels this week. For information about the fire restrictions or to obtain a permit, visit fs.usda.gov.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

LA Election June 7: Here Are My Picks

If you are looking for moderate and not radical candidates to represent you, you will find those candidates listed here. If you are looking for Radicals on either side of the aisle, you won’t find them here. I am registered as a No Party Preference and vote for moderate candidates regardless of their political party.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

