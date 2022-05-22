ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hyde Park, NY

3 killed in New Hyde Park crash, driver charged with DWI

By Christina Fan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOAmv_0fmYz1tR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnEk5_0fmYz1tR00
3 killed in New Hyde Park crash, driver charged with DWI 01:45

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- Three people were killed in a crash on Long Island and police said the driver who caused it was intoxicated.

According to police, the 22-year-old drunk driver T-boned a Lincoln Town Car on Jericho Turnpike in New Hype Park, killing three women inside the Lincoln, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday.

Surveillance video shared with CBS2 shows the driver of the Lincoln slowly trying to take a left onto Jericho Turnpike when a Mercedes plowed into it. The impact sent both cars flying down the street.

Three women in the backseat of the Lincoln died. The driver and two other passengers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A witness, who works at the nearby Table 7 restaurant, said he heard a loud bang at around 11 p.m. Saturday, ran outside, saw the mangled cars and called 911.

"Right away, I just see a Mercedes-Benz coming through crashing into an Uber driver that was turning. It looked like a T-bone, a little bit, and it was devastating. It was, like, elderly people that was in there, just really sad," he said.

Police arrested 22-year-old Dante Lennon of Freeport. Lennon is charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter and DWI.

Lennon's injuries are considered non-life-threatening and he will be arraigned as soon it is medically possible, police said.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC New York

2 Woman Killed in Separate Hit-and-Runs Overnight on Long Island

Police are investigating after unrelated crashes left two women dead on Monday night. The first happened around 10:15 p.m. when a car traveling east on Motor Parkway hit another vehicle and veered off the road, striking a woman standing on the sidewalk. The car then fled eastbound on the Motor Parkway. The woman was pronounced dead by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office and was identified by authorities as 28-year-old Cherokee Fletcher, of Commack.
COMMACK, NY
CBS New York

1 hospitalized after serious crash on 34th Street in Manhattan

NEW YORK - One person has been hospitalized after a serious crash on 34th Street in Manhattan. The FDNY says it happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at 34th Street near Seventh Avenue. The car involved crashed with a UPS truck and a double decker tour bus. One person was taken to Bellevue Hospital. The crash shut down 34th Street from SIxth to Eighth Avenue. A witness told CBS2 that the car involved - a Revel - was driving at a high rate of speed and tried to squeeze between the tour bus and truck but was unsuccessful and crashed into both. "We are aware of the crash and are looking into the circumstances. We can confirm that there was not a passenger in the car," a Revel spokesperson said. 
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hyde Park, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hyde Park, NY
City
Freeport, NY
City
New Hyde Park, NY
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Murder Of Spring Valley Man

A suspect has been charged in the murder of a Hudson Valley man who was shot in broad daylight attempting to purchase a motorcycle off Facebook Marketplace. The incident took place in the Bronx around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, May 18 at East 144th and Exterior streets in Mott Haven, said the NYPD.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Daily Voice

Two Killed In Hudson Valley Crash, Police Say

Two people were killed during a Hudson Valley crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle.The crash took place in Dutchess County around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 21 at the intersection of Overlook Road and Keith Drive in LaGrange.The victims have not been identified pending notification of next of ki…
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Long Island#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Dwi 01 45 New Hyde Park#Cbs2#Mercedes Benz
PennLive.com

3 women killed in N.Y. crash involving drunken driver, police say

A drunken driver killed three women when he slammed into the car they were riding in on a Long Island turnpike, police said Sunday. Dante Lennon, 22, was behind the wheel of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz when he crashed into a 2010 Lincoln Town Car with six people inside on the Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, according to Nassau County Police.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Man steals minivan from Brooklyn gas station

NEW YORK -- Police say they're searching for a man seen on video stealing a minivan from a gas station in Brooklyn. It happened shortly before midnight on May 22 at a BP Gas Station on 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst.Police said the driver was pumping gas when the suspect climbed into the 2022 Honda with three female inside. Surveillance video shows the females scrambled out of the vehicle, before the suspect drives off in it.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Bronx motorcycle crash

NEW YORK -- Police say a motorcyclist was popping wheelies at the time of a deadly crash. It happened in the Fordham section of the Bronx. Police say the man was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger on University Avenue late Sunday night, when they veered into oncoming traffic and struck a Mercedes. The man driving the motorcycle is in critical condition. The female with him was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the Mercedes was not hurt. 
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
longisland.com

Fatal Vehicular Accident in New Hyde Park

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred at 11:11pm on Saturday May 21, 2022 in New Hyde Park. According to Detectives, a 2010 Lincoln Town Car with a driver and five occupants was struck in the eastbound lane in front of 214 Jericho Turnpike by a 2012 Mercedes-Benz sedan occupied by only the driver. Three rear female passengers of the Lincoln were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and remaining passengers of the Lincoln were transported to local area hospitals for treatment of their injuries and are currently listed in stable condition.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Beloved Teacher Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

A beloved teacher was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.The crash took place in Ulster County on Route 209 in Marbletown around 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 19.Ulster County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a two-car, serious, physical injury crash at 4174 Route 209 between Ol…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Man, 24, Hospitalized After 9-Story Fall From Hotel Balcony

A New Jersey man was recovering from serious injuries after falling from a hotel balcony on Long Island Monday, May 23, authorities said. South Amboy's Alexander Keating, 24, was on a ninth-floor balcony at around 12:45 a.m. when he fell over a railing at the Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge, Suffolk County police said.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
CBS New York

More than a dozen arrested at out-of-control party in Long Branch

LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- A party promoted on social media got out of hand over the weekend in Long Branch, New Jersey. Fifteen people were arrested, officials said.Monday, CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with residents and partygoers about the chaos.Residents captured videos of police officers confronting huge crowds of people who descended on Long Branch Beach on Saturday afternoon.Police called it a social media "pop-up party." Residents said it quickly got out of control."It ain't a pop-up party. These are riots," one Long Branch resident said.Thousands of people came mostly by train and gathered in the Pier Village area. Vandalism and...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Daily Voice

Nanuet 2-Year-Old Drowns In Family Pool, Police Say

A toddler drowned in the family pool at a home in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Rockland County around 8 p.m., Sunday, May 22 in Nanuet. Clarkstown Police Department officers were dispatched after a reported drowning incident involving a 2-year-old on Tennyson Drive in Nanuet. Arriving officers...
NANUET, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy